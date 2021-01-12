Iran Commissions Its Massive Oil Tanker Turned Sea Base Into Service

The smaller Shahid Roudaki, by way of comparison, has been shown with missile systems arranged on the deck, including anti-ship cruise missiles in container launchers, plus a surface-to-air missile system on a road-mobile transport-erector-launcher. There is certainly space aft of the Makran’s flight deck, and perhaps also ahead of it, for similar weapons arrangements.

Iranian media claims that the Makran will also be able to undertake other missions including electronic warfare and special operations. In the past, Rear Admiral Khanzadi has also talked of the vessel’s “missile and weapons capabilities,” although it is not clear what these might consist of.

Like the Shahid Roudaki, the new ship has sufficient open deck area to possibly accommodate other weapon systems, as well, including fixed or road-mobile cruise and ballistic missile launchers, or large-caliber rocket artillery. Other kinds of mobile surface-to-air missile systems, as well as the radars associated with them, could also fit onboard. As it is, the apparent lack of air defense systems would put the ship at a severe disadvantage, its size making it an obvious and attractive target.

However, just simply as a product of its overall size, the Makran should offer capabilities above and beyond the Shahid Roudaki. Overall, at least in general concept and outward design, it actually seems to have more in common with the U.S. Navy’s Expeditionary Mobile Base concept. Unlike the ESBs, however, the Iranian ship lacks the utility deck that is closer to the waterline, for loading and unloading of stores, which would seem to reduce its overall flexibility.

Without knowing its exact configuration internally, and how easy it might be to adapt it from one role to another, the Makran’s exact capabilities are unclear. We do know, however, what kinds of missions the U.S. Navy’s ESBs are primarily tailored for, and it is at least possible the Makran might take on similar roles. These might include counter-mine, special operations, humanitarian, anti-submarine, counter-piracy, and maritime security missions. The counter-mine and anti-submarine missions, in particular, are ones with particular resonance in the Persian Gulf and could involve Iranian Navy helicopters of the types we have already seen conducting trials from the Makran. The vessel’s commissioning with the IRIN rather than IRGC would also seem to point a conventional aspect to its intended concept of operations.

That being said, the Makran, like the Shahid Roudaki, could still be used, for example, as an extension of the concept of operations that have already been proven out by the Iranian covert operations ship MV Saviz. This is a modified cargo vessel that has reportedly been used for offshore surveillance, command, and liaison duties in the Red Sea in support of the Houthis in Yemen. You can read more about that ship in this previous War Zone piece.