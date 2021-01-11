U.S. Navy Amphibious Warship To Deploy With Anti-Ship Missiles Next Year

The U.S. Navy is looking to integrate the new Naval Strike Missile onto at least one amphibious warfare ship in the coming year. This is part of a larger effort to look at ways to increase the firepower of these types of vessels, which could eventually include the addition of containerized missile launchers. U.S. Marine Corps Major General Tracy King, the head of the Expeditionary Warfare division within the Office of the Chief of Naval Operations, gave reporters details about these plans on Jan. 8. 2021. The Navy first announced it would acquire the Norwegian-designed Naval Strike Missile (NSM), which the U.S. military has now also designated the RGM-184, in 2018. The immediate plan, since then, has been to integrate those missiles onto both subclasses of the service's Littoral Combat Ships (LCS), though that process has been moving slowly, as you can read about in this previous War Zone piece. The NSM is also set to be part of the arsenal on the future Constellation class guided missile frigates.

USN The landing platform dock amphibious warfare ship USS San Antonio. The Navy has said that San Antonio class ships are among those they are exploring the idea of arming with a containerized missile launch system.

“We have these magnificent 600-foot-long, highly survivable ... LPD 17s,” King said. "I suspect what you will see in the next year that we will probably test-fire a system off of an L-class ship and let the fleet play around with it, build up the doctrine on how we will use it and to confirm or deny whether it is worth the expense, which we think it is. We need the operators to confirm that."

LPD 17 is the hull number of the first San Antonio class landing platform dock, one of the Navy's most modern amphibious warfare ship designs. Examples of a Flight II San Antonio design, which are slightly smaller and have reduced capabilities compared to the first generation ships, are also now under construction to eventually replace the service's Whidbey Island class and Harpers Ferry class dock landing ships. The Navy collectively refers to all of its amphibious warfare ships, the classification codes for which all begin with the letter L for "landing," such as LPD, as "L-class" ships.

Huntington Ingalls Industries A brief visual overview of the changes in the Flight II San Antonio design compared to the first generation ships.