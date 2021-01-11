New Sci-Fi Looking Pistol Packs 50 Rounds Of High-Velocity Personal Defense Weapon Ammo

There are a growing number of PDWs on the market today, but the most well known is probably the Fabrique Nationale's P90 , which replaced the MP5 within the U.S. Secret Service , and HK's MP7 , which is famously used by SEAL Team Six. While smaller high-velocity rounds defined the PDW segment, it is increasingly blending with smaller and smaller weapons that leverage full-sized rifle cartridges, but that is a whole other story .

While PDW cartridges have already been adopted in multiple handgun platforms, most notably Fabrique Nationale's FN Five-seveN , American gunmaker Kel-Tec just announced a pistol that looks more like it belongs on the set of a sci-fi film than in a holster of a soldier or law enforcement officer. Oh, and this new weapon packs a whopping 50 high-velocity rounds in a single magazine.

Personal Defense Weapons, largely referred to as PDWs , have displaced sub-machine guns for a number of military and law enforcement applications. Whereas the handgun cartridge spewing sub-gun was great at delivering highly-accurate volumes of fire even in very tight combat conditions, they lacked the ability to punch through ever more prevalent and capable body armor. Enter the PDW, which uses what can be loosely described as a miniaturized rifle cartridge that lacks the stopping power and range of their bigger cousins, but can punch through many types of body armor with ease, are extremely accurate, and can fit inside a highly ergonomic and compact weapon system.

The reality is that both the MP7 and P90 have many users around the globe, from police departments to top tier special operations units. They fire different ammunition, but the P90's 5.7x28mm cartridge has caught on more than H&K's 4.6x30mm cartridge. Once again, FN's aforementioned Five-seveN pistol, in addition to the P90, fires the 5.7mm round. Other PDW developers have also leveraged the ammo for their own designs, such as the AR57 and the Diamondback DBX 5.7.

Grasyl/wikicommons A comparison, from right to left, of the 5.56x45mm, 4.6x30mm HK, 5.7x28mm FN, and 9x19mm Parabellum cartridges. A AAA battery is shown at the far left for scale. PDW cartridges offer rifle-like velocities in excess of 2,000 feet per minute (typically 9mm stays shy of 1,000 feet per minute) in a package that is about half the size of its full-size rifle cartridge counterparts.

The P90's unique bullpup design, which is now 30 years old, leveraged a unique slab-like, flush-fitting, top-loading, translucent magazine design that holds 50 rounds. This fits well with the PDW concept, which trades a bit of stopping power for armored penetration and very fast follow-up shots via rapid cycling in automatic or burst, as well as semi-automatic modes.

The magazine was purpose-built to make the P90 as small of a package as possible, so that it could fit under a coat or be used from within the tight confines of a vehicle. As such, the magazine itself, which rotates the cartridge 90 degrees prior to loading, is its own technological innovation and has helped the cartridge become more popular than its competition.

ROG5728/Wikicommons The feeding system on the P90's 50-round magazine rotates the cartridge 90 degrees.

FN's Five-seveN full-sized service pistol uses its own separate standard box-like magazine, holding 20 rounds in a fairly light overall package. With the right ammunition—an issue we will get to in a moment—even the pistol, with its shorter barrel, provides the ability to penetrate body armor designed to stop all types of handgun cartridges. One can see how such a capability would come in handy in an era where body armor is readily available and an increasing feature not just on battlefields overseas, but in active shooter and other criminal situations here at home.

FN America FN Five-seveN

So, what Kel-Tec did is that they built something between a PDW and a full-framed pistol that is designed specifically around FN's 50-round P90 magazines. As such, the gun packs a tremendous amount of firepower at the ready in a relatively small package. Although, at 3.2 pounds, it isn't exactly as ergonomic or lightweight as a full-frame service pistol. In fact, it includes the ability to attach a sling to it, if that gives you any idea of how it sits outside the side of a standard full-frame pistol. Still, the arrangement retains a 9.3-inch barrel, which is roughly double the barrel length of a full-frame pistol, including the FN Five-seveN. In fact, it is just an inch shy of the P90's barrel. This allows for far improved ballistic performance for the 5.7x28mm round. Reloading occurs by the entire upper receiver and barrel assembly tilting upward via a forward hinge. Then the big empty longitudinal P90 magazine snaps out and a full mag snaps in. The P50 also comes with a full upper Picatinny accessory rail system, as well as one at the forward end of its frame, so red-dot optics, lasers, and weapons lights can all be accommodated. And yes, it looks like it is something right out of Netflix's latest sci-fi thriller.

