Bunker Talk: Let's Chat About… Well, Let's Just Chat.

It has been one hell of a week. We should all just relax a bit. Wouldn't that be great?

So, here's the reminder of how we do things around here. I don't think we have to totally hide from discouse on current events, no matter how inflammatory they may be. That is not the spirit of the site. So, if you want to talk politics and the series of events that rocked the country this week, then, by all means, do so, BUT do so respectfully and know that there's always somebody that isn't going to agree with you. That's life. Hash it out respectfully, stick to the facts, and no childish name-calling or personal attacks of any kind. If you can't handle yourself in that manner, then please, discuss virtually anything else!

If you still can't handle even seeing any sort of discourse on this matter, then take the weekend off. We will be here after things cool down when there are fewer points of ignition in the comments section.

Quite frankly, there is plenty to talk about in regards to these events outside of the political situation, anyway, especially in regards to the tactical situation at the Capitol that day.

So really, unless you have something of quality to say and understand that everyone isn't going to subscribe to your same worldview, probably best to just talk about something else.

And remember, no drive-by garbage political memes. No conspiracy theory rants. No trolling or shitposting will not be tolerated. Do not be a fool and feed loser trolls! That's as much on you as on them. Links for crackpot sites will be axed, too.

Observe and report, please.

With that said, welcome to Bunker Talk. This is a weekend open discussion post for the best commenting crew on the net, in which we can chat about all the stuff that went on this week that we didn't cover. We can also talk about the stuff we did. In other words, it's literally an off-topic thread.

The Bunker doors are swinging open.

Discuss!

