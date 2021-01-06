U.S. Capitol Under Siege (Updated)

Unprecedented chaos has erupted at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C. after supporters of President Donald Trump breached security barricades and made their way inside the building. The situation is evolving very quickly, but there are already reports of at least one person having been shot and the use of tear gas as Capitol Police and security personnel try to regain control of the scene. Members of Congress were in the midst of a debate surrounding the certification of President-elect Joe Biden's win in the 2020 presidential election when the security breach occurred, prompting the Capitol to go into lock down. Trump has repeatedly asserted the results of the election were fraudulent, including at a rally just today in front of the White House, despite no hard evidence having been provided to support these claims.

AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite Police with guns drawn watch as protesters try to break into the House Chamber at the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington.

So far, there have been no deployments of the National Guard or active U.S. military units in response to the security breach. Secretary of the Army Ryan McCarthy, who is third in the chain of command of the District of Columbia National Guard, under the President and then the Secretary of Defense, is said to be in close contact with local and federal law enforcement officials about a possible deployment. The D.C. National Guard had already put hundreds of personnel on alert earlier in the week. D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser has also already announced a curfew that will begin at 6:00 PM EST.

We will continue to update this story as more information becomes available. UPDATE: 4:25 PM EST The images coming out of the U.S. Capitol are truly striking, with protesters making their way onto the floors of Congress and into individual members' offices. Law enforcement personnel have already detained some individuals.

In another truly unprecedented twist for most Americans, the leadership of foreign countries and international organizations are beginning to make public calls for calm in Washington, D.C. NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg issued one such appeal. Another came from the Turkish government, which is certainly no stranger to political upheaval or autocratic leadership.

All told, this appears to be one of, if not the most significant breach of the Capitol since British troops stormed the building and set ablaze on August 24, 1814, during the War of 1812. A reported pipe bomb had already triggered an evacuation of a nearby building earlier in the day, but authorities had already sounded an all-clear regarding that incident before the violence erupted at the Capitol. UPDATE: 4:30 PM EST President Donald Trump has now issued a video statement calling for his supporters to "go home," but also continuing to insist that the election last November was "stolen" from him, despite there continuing to be no evidence of that being the case.

