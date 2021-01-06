Iran Just Fired Its Sidewinder Missile Clone From A Drone

However, as The War Zone pointed out when the Azarakhsh first appeared, it would make sense for the weapon to retain at least some capability to engage relatively low- or slow-flying aircraft, including helicopters or small drones. Mehr news agency described the target used in the exercise as having “low radar cross-section,” but provided no additional details or supporting imagery. Even if it was, this is probably of little relevance to the Azarakhsh’s reported infrared guidance system.

Other combat drones took part in the drills as well, including examples of the Karrar armed with 500-pound Mk 82 unguided bombs. This combination, in contrast to the Azarakhsh-armed Karrar, had been seen during previous maneuvers last September.

Revealed in 2010, the Karrar unmanned aerial vehicle is produced by the Iran Aircraft Manufacturing Industrial Company and has a reported maximum range of around 620 miles. It is launched using a rocket booster and is recovered by parachute.

Another novelty of the latest exercise appears to be a version of the Karrar unmanned aerial vehicle fitted with an infrared sensor in the nose. While the function of this is not certain, unconfirmed reports suggest that it converts the drone into a “suicide interceptor,” destroying an aerial target much like a heat-seeking missile, although this would only be a practical solution against slow-moving, non-maneuvering targets. On the other hand, a missile-based self-defense capability for a drone, however clumsy, presents a much higher risk to any aircraft that might be intercepting it.

By outfitting its Karrar drone as a missile-armed interceptor, Iran seems to be at least indicating a desire to join a select group of countries that are adopting unmanned aerial vehicles with air-to-air capabilities. Russia’s Okhotnik unmanned combat air vehicle (UCAV) was reportedly flight-tested with air-to-air missiles for the first time late last year, a development you can read more about here. In that instance, however, no weapons were actually launched.

In the United States, meanwhile, these types of developments stretch back to at least 2003, including the arming of the now-retired MQ-1 Predators with Stingers to defend themselves against Iraqi fighters during Operation Iraqi Freedom and, more recently, tests of MQ-9 Reapers armed with AIM-9X Sidewinders. The U.S. Air Force is also working toward fielding loyal wingman-type drones that will be able to carry air-to-ground, and potentially air-to-air, weapons. This is in addition to what are almost certainly classified test and developmental UCAV programs, the potential existence and implications of which you can read all about here.