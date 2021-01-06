First Official Rendering Of China's H-20 Stealth Bomber Emerges In Glitzy Recruiting Video

The rest of the video includes a mixture of real footage and renderings of various Chinese fighter jets, focusing heavily on the stealthy J-20 . There is one computer-generated segment where one of those stealth fighters flies alongside a formation of early Cold War MiG-15s with North Korean People's Army markings , a nod to the participation of PLAAF pilots in the Korean War, a formative moment in the service's early history.

A screen capture from the new PLAAF recruitment video showing the rendering of the flying-wing type aircraft while it is still under the sheet.

Titled "Dream of Youth," it presents a narrative that follows a single individual as they join China's air force and become a fighter pilot. At its end, the video takes the viewer into a computer-rendered futuristic-looking hangar containing the stealth bomber, which is first seen under a sheet. This is similar to what we saw in another glitzy video that the state-run Aviation Industry Corporation of China (AVIC) released in 2018, which also aped a famous Northrop Grumman Superbowl ad that had teased the aircraft that became known as the B-21. In a reflection on the visor of a helmet, we then see the sheet being pulled off, revealing the front end of the aircraft.

The PLAAF recruiting video first appeared on YouTube on January 5, 2021, and looks to be legitimate. A notice underneath says "CCTV [China Central Television] is funded in whole or in part by the Chinese government."

A new, slickly-produced recruitment video for China's People's Liberation Army Air Force, or PLAAF, closes with the first official rendering of any kind of the long-rumored H-20 stealth bomber . What we see shows a distinct resemblance to the U.S. Air Force's B-2 Spirit and the future B-21 Raider , but we don't know how much this depiction reflects the details of the actual design.

The obvious star of the video is this rendering of the flying-wing type aircraft at the end. Details about the H-20 stealth bomber remain scant, but it has been widely believed to have this type of general planform.

The Xi'an Aircraft Industrial Corporation (XAC), the division of AVIC focused on the development of larger aircraft, including China's H-6 family of derivatives of the Soviet Tu-16 Badger bomber and the Y-20 airlifter, is reportedly overseeing the H-20 program. Work on that aircraft is said to trace back to at least the early 2000s and the basic design is reported to have been largely frozen by 2011. There have also been reports that XAC may have slowed work on the H-20 to focus on finishing development and then ramping up production of the Y-20. What is shown of the front end of the aircraft in the PLAAF recruitment video has clear similarities to the shape of both the B-2 and a similar rendering of the B-21. The contours of the aircraft that are seen when it is still covered by the sheet also show a cockpit flanked by two air intakes, which is reminiscent of those two Northrop Grumman designs.

YouTube capture Another view of the rendering of the flying-wing type aircraft seen in the PLAAF recruiting video.

China has certainly very-closely investigated the B-2 design as part of various projects in the past. Photographs of an apparent Chinese B-2 wind tunnel model have been circulating online, which the War Zone has analyzed in-depth in the past, but these are not thought to be directly related to the H-20 program. As The War Zone's own Tyler Rogoway wrote while discussing that wind tunnel model:

Copying the B-2 exactly to create the H-20 seems a bit odd, even for China, as well. Better low observable capabilities, higher altitude performance, and a simplified empennage design could be had by not including its saw-tooth trailing edge. This was added midway through the B-2's development at great cost to allow the aircraft to penetrate at low altitudes. You can read all about this design change and how the original B-2 planform design will likely mirror that of the B-21 Raider in this past special feature of ours.

Chinese internet A photograph of the Chinese wind tunnel model, which is of at least a distinctly B-2-like design, if it is not simply meant to represent that aircraft.

Without seeing anything of the rear of the computer-rendered design in the new video, it's impossible to make any new assessment about the H-20's possible planform in this regard. Even if we did have a full view, it is again worth noting that what we're seeing here is only a rendering and is likely not necessarily an accurate representation of the final design. Regardless, the rendering is still notable since this is the first official depiction of the H-20 of any kind. In addition, it follows multiple reports in recent years from Chinese media that a possible public reveal of this bomber might be coming in the near-term, as well as the earlier teasing of its design in the 2018 AVIC video.