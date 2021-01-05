South Korean Destroyer Is Now Patrolling Near The Strait Of Hormuz After Iran Seizes Tanker

“If it really was marine pollution, as they say, the coast guard was supposed to approach the ship first,” Lee Chun Hee, Management Director at Taikun, told The Washington Post . “But instead, armed soldiers approached the crew and said they needed to be investigated."

Iran claims that the ship and its crew were detained for violating environmental protocols, something Hankuk Chemi, which the vessel's operator, Taikun Shipping, has denied. Initial reports had identified that operator as DM Shipping, but that company is actually the owner of the tanker.

"We have been trying to figure out what happened through the Iranian Embassy in South Korea and the South Korean Embassy in Iran and continuing to make efforts to address this situation," South Korean Foreign Minister Kang Kyung Wha also told reporters .

"The issue should be resolved through diplomacy," a South Korean official said, according to Yonhap . "The [Cheonghae] unit is focused on the safety of our people who use the waterway after the seizure incident."

Iranian authorities have all but admitted that the actual reason for impounding the ship has to do with a spat between Tehran and Seoul over $7 billion in frozen Iranian assets in South Korea due to sanctions. South Korea had also been a major importer of Iranian oil until May 2020, when it stopped those purchases in the face of U.S. government pressure.

“We’ve become used to such allegations," Iranian government spokesperson Ali Rabiei said in response to a question during a press conference about whether seizing the Hankuk Chemi amounted to hostage-taking. "If there is any hostage-taking, it is Korea’s government that is holding $7 billion, which belongs to us, hostage on baseless grounds."

South Korea's Vice Foreign Minister had already been scheduled to travel to Iran this coming weekend, in part to discuss this matter, and officials in Seoul say that this trip will proceed as planned. The South Korean government is also now preparing to send a "working level" diplomatic team to that country in response to the Hankuk Chemi incident. South Korea, as well as the United States, have otherwise called for the immediate release of the tanker and its crew.

This hardly the first time Iran has seized a commercial ship, or been tied to attacks on them, in an attempt to apply pressure on the international stage. In 2019, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) took control of the British-flagged tanker Stena Impero in retaliation for U.K. authorities in Gibraltar impounding an Iranian tanker, then known as the Grace 1. On the same day that Stena Impero was seized, they also briefly detained another British-owned ship, flagged in Liberia, later claiming they had simply boarded it to make various regulations, including environmental protocols, clear to the crew. Iran released the Stena Impero in September of that year, the month after Grace 1 was allowed to leave Gibraltar.