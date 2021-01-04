First Royal Air Force Wedgetail Radar Plane Will Be Converted From An Ex-Chinese Airliner

The first Boeing E-7 Wedgetail airborne early warning and control aircraft for the British Royal Air Force will be a converted 737-700 Boeing Business Jet last operated by a Chinese airline. The revelation was uncovered recently by the aircraft spotters community in the United Kingdom and was first published on the Military Aircraft Markings website. The initial 737 to be converted for the Royal Air Force’s Wedgetail contract currently wears the U.S. aircraft registration number N946BC and has the Boeing construction number 38633. The most intriguing aspects about this choice of the airframe are its age — it was first flown back in June 2010 — and the fact that it was previously flown by Chinese carrier Deer Jet, a charter operator based in Beijing. It is unclear why Deer Jet, which describes itself as having “the largest fleet of business jets in the Asia-Pacific region,” gave up the airframe, which is currently owned by the manufacturer, Boeing, and stored at San Bernardino International Airport in California.

N509FZ/Wikimedia Commons The Boeing 737-700 during its career with Deer Jet in China.

The aircraft is due to arrive in the United Kingdom this month, before being converted to airborne early warning and control (AEW&C) standard by STS Aviation Services at its Birmingham Airport facility. Boeing UK confirmed last November 2 that the first fuselage sections for the initial two Royal Air Force Wedgetail aircraft had been delivered to STS. Once conversion work is complete, the first aircraft is scheduled to be delivered to the Royal Air Force as a Wedgetail AEW1 in 2023 and will be operated from RAF Lossiemouth in Scotland — this base’s airborne early warning legacy is a subject that The War Zone has looked at in the past. The final aircraft should arrive at the base in 2026.

The choice of this ten-year-old, formerly Chinese-operated airframe has raised a few eyebrows. On the other hand, it had long been planned to use secondhand civilian airframes as the basis for the first two Royal Air Force Wedgetails. The remaining three aircraft will be brand-new off the Seattle production line, using slots reserved for 2021 and 2022.