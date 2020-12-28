Russia's Predator-Style Drone With Big Export Potential Has Launched Its First Missiles

Well-publicized problems reported with this class of Chinese-made drones in the hands of export operators could potentially offer a route to help Moscow secure very lucrative armed drone sales. Russia also has a far more extensive weapons export customer list to tap into than China or Turkey, especially when it comes to military aircraft. Competition from the United States is now primarily in the form of the MQ-9 that has been heavily pushed as of late, helped by relaxed export restrictions. The MQ-9, however, is a significantly more capable, and expensive, system. Additionally, those loosened U.S. export restrictions are still quite restrictive compared to the competition. Russia also has a track record of using creative financing to help sell military equipment to foreign customers, including low and very low-interest loans. They will also sell these systems to pretty much anyone.

On the domestic front, the demand for a UAV in the MALE class is also only likely to grow. Following the initial delivery of Orions to Russian Navy units, there is every reason to believe that they will fairly rapidly be issued to the Russian Aerospace Forces, too, who have learned about the potential advantages of armed drones from their experiences fighting in Syria. During that conflict, lower-end drones were used by Russia for surveillance, general target spotting, and bomb-damage assessments and were somewhat hampered by line-of-sight and/or low-bandwidth satellite communications restrictions. With this in mind, it will be interesting to see exactly what types of communications and connectivity options will be available for Orion once it emerges fully from development. Regardless, a more advanced and armed UAV would allow both the hunter and killer mission to exist on a single platform, simplifying operations and drastically expanding tactical possibilities, such as taking far greater advantage of targets of opportunity.

Exactly when we may see operational Orion UAVs carrying armament operationally is uncertain, but it will be equally fascinating to see whether this drone can make its mark on the burgeoning export market, as well as within the Russian military.

