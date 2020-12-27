Watch Flight Tracks Of Contractor Adversary Jets Bum-Rush A Carrier Group For Training

As carriers prepare for deployment, months of smaller exercises culminate in bringing all the pieces together in a huge exercise, which includes combining the Carrier Strike Group's (CSG) ships, submarines, air wing, and more into a single integrated fighting unit. The peak of this process is the Composite Unit Training Exercise, or COMPTUEX. This advanced evolution stress tests the CSG's defenses. It often includes a small air armada of U.S. military and contractor-owned tactical aircraft that act as enemy fighters, bombers, and cruise missiles in a coordinated fashion, employing similar 'red air' tactics as to what the CSG may face from a foreign adversary when on deployment. Using open-source flight tracking websites, in this case, ADSBExchange.com, a bit of what goes on during these events can be seen, as was the case on December 18th, 2020, when the supercarrier USS Theodore Roosevelt and her escorts were training off Mexico's Baja Peninsula in preparation for a new deployment.

ADSBexchange.com The 'red force' holding around San Clemente Island. A second KC-10 was there, likely to provide refueling for the Navy's own 'red force' elements, which usually includes a number of aggressors from one of the Navy's dedicated aggressor squadrons, with fuel for the exercise.

Tyler Rogoway/Author ATAC Mk58 Hawker Hunter at NAS Point Magu.

We also don't see the ships themselves, or the U.S. Navy fighters and airborne early warning aircraft that are airborne to protect the fleet from the mock attack. Also, it's important to note that a minimum of three Aegis-equipped warships, usually a Ticonderoga class cruiser and two Arleigh Burke class destroyers, are tasked with defending the carrier and themselves and are the most advanced air defense assets on planet earth. They are all down there, too, swirling around, deep in what has become something of a notorious training area off the coast of Baja.

FAS.org A good overall view of the west coast training areas, including the expansive SOCAL complex.

So, you have to use your imagination a bit as to what is going on in the video and who all is out there, but the contractors give us a good idea of what the red air game plan was on this one sortie. Also, keep in mind that these events change radically from day-to-day and from COMPTUEX to COMPTUEX. The idea is to present as many different complex threat scenarios as possible, that are as relevant as possible, to the CSG. In the late afternoon on December 18th, all these red air assets were in holding over and around San Clemente Island, when, on cue, many of them started pushing south. It was a wall of tactical aircraft, a dozen jets being visible on the tracker, and surely more being present in reality. A wall of four Hunters pressed south at high-subsonic speed at around 10,000 feet, while a single transonic F-21 Kfir led out in front at 40,000 feet. Often times the Kfirs are used to simulate the attack profiles of high-speed anti-ship cruise missiles, using their supersonic capabilities to dive onto the ships below from high altitude, and then skimming low over the water for their simulated terminal attack. You can read more about this attack profile in this past piece I wrote about ATAC's operations a decade ago.

Tyler Rogoway/Author ATAC F-21 Kfir blasting out of KBFI on a mission. For the better part of two decades, ATAC's F-21s were the only supersonic contractor aggressors.

These jets, like all the contractor aircraft involved in this training mission, usually pack electronic countermeasures pods and can also be equipped with cruise missile radar seeker emulator pods to give similar cues to sailors as they would see in a real-life anti-ship missile attack. The Kfir disappeared on the flight tracking website as it headed south, likely because it dove down to a very low altitude. Meanwhile, the Hunters were still making their run-in at the CSG, while two sections (two groups of two) of F-5ATs began their own runs towards the CSG, offset behind and to either side of the Hunters. This is where our video picks up. It is sped-up roughly 10X.