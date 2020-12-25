Bunker Talk: Santa's Yearly Mission Edition 

Merry Christmas to all our readers! I hope you and your families have a wonderful day.

That being said, the discussion continues. Welcome to a supersized Bunker Talk!

This is a weekend open discussion post for the best commenting crew on the net, in which we can chat about all the stuff that went on this week that we didn't cover. We can also talk about the stuff we did. In other words, it's literally an off-topic thread.

The chimney flue is swinging open.

Discuss!

Contact the author: Tyler@thedrive.com