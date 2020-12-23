Video Taken By Pilots Of What Could Be The Elusive Los Angeles Jet Pack Guy Emerges
Flight school pilots were on a training flight off the coast when they were surprised to see what appeared to be a guy in a jet pack whizzing by.
When it comes to weird stories that keep getting weirder, the elusive "Jet Pack Guy" of Los Angeles pretty much takes the cake. After multiple reported sightings from airline pilots on more than one occasion of a guy in a jet pack flying around at thousands of feet near Los Angeles International Airport—some of the most congested airspace on earth—as well as ongoing FAA and FBI investigations into the matter, we now have credible video of what seems to be the flying object in question.
The footage doesn't come to us from some random Reddit board or YouTube channel, either. It was taken during an instructional flight from Sling Pilot Academy in the training area off Palos Verdes. We reached out to the flight school, which is based out of Zamperini Field, in Torrence, California for additional details.
One of the pilots involved in the bizarre incident told The War Zone that they were flying along their route in the practice area between Palos Verdes and Catalina Islands when they caught what appeared to at least resemble a guy in a jet pack flying towards them in the opposite direction at about 3,000 feet. The object passed along the right side of their aircraft and kept going until it was out of sight.
There was no communication from the object or about the object on the usually busy radio channel used for the training area. As such, the pilots did report the encounter with the FAA, but because there wasn't really any detail to add, an official report was not filed.
They were able to grab the video seen below.
A guy flying out over the ocean in a jet pack at around 3,000 feet, especially one without any lifting surfaces, is a puzzling proposition, to say the least. Jet packs that do exist have very short ranges and are not equipped to be flying in dense airspace, especially thousands of feet in the air.
It is possible that this is some sort of a drone dressed up to look like a guy in a jet pack, as seen in the video below. Then the question becomes why would someone be doing this? What could possibly be worth the risk? Also, it's not like executing such a feat would be a cheap or simple operation. In this case, the craft wasn't even flying over a populated area, it was out to sea where there are far fewer eyes to even recognize it.
Then again, maybe this is something else altogether. But what?
Let us know what you think is going on in the comments below.
Regardless, our investigation into this matter, which includes multiple open FOIAs, continues.
Author's note: A big hat tip to @OinDC for the heads up on the video!
Contact the author: Tyler@thedrive.com
-
RELATEDA Guy In A Jetpack Was Spotted Again By Airliners Descending Into LAX. We Have The Audio.For the second time in less than two months, pilots heading into Los Angeles have reported seeing what has been described as someone in a jetpack.READ NOW
-
RELATEDHere's The FAA Report, Full ATC Audio From The 'Guy In A Jetpack' Incident Near LAXWe now have official information on the bizarre encounter between airliners landing at LAX and what was described as a guy in a jetpack.READ NOW
-
RELATEDAirline Pilots Landing At LAX Report A Guy In Jetpack Flying Alongside ThemEven in an era in which congress wants to openly investigate UFOs, a dude flying alongside an airliner over Los Angeles in a jetpack is still bonkersREAD NOW
-
RELATEDYou Need To Hear These FAA Tapes From That Oregon UFO Incident That Sent F-15s ScramblingNew evidence offers great detail of the bizarre event and provides unprecedented insight into how such a unique incident is dealt with in real time.READ NOW
-
RELATEDLearjet And Airbus Had Strange Encounter With Mysterious Craft Over ArizonaThe FAA recording between air traffic controllers and the aircraft involved in the incident is bizarre to say the least.READ NOW