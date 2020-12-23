Early Christmas Present: Army Receives Potentially Revolutionary Unmanned Ground Vehicles

Just days before Christmas, the U.S. Army has taken delivery of two Robotic Combat Vehicle-Light unmanned ground vehicle prototypes, or RCV-Ls, ahead of schedule. American firm Pratt Miller, which is working on the RCV-L program with U.K.-headquartered defense contractor QinetiQ, released a picture of the vehicles sporting red bows just like you'd see in any holiday car commercial.

"We are proud to deliver the first Robotic Combat Vehicle to the U.S. Army," Laurent Lannibois, QinetiQ's RCV Program Manager, said in a statement in November. "This delivery will provide the Army with an unmanned vehicle ready for integration into ground combat operations."

"This is an important step forward for the RCV enterprise and, more importantly, for our Soldiers," U.S. Army Brigadier General Ross Coffman, the director of the service's Next Generation Combat Vehicles Cross Functional Team, added at the time. "We look forward to getting this prototype into the hands of our Soldiers and getting their feedback on how we can best utilize Robotic Combat Vehicles in defense of our great nation."

The EMAV is a hybrid-electric design, which promises to offer better fuel economy over vehicles powered by more traditional engines, as well as a reduced acoustic signature when operating in the electric mode. Reducing fuel demands for Army units, in general, is an increasing area of interest for the service.

Pratt Miller and QinetiQ's design is a small tracked vehicle that weighs in at around seven tons in its base configuration. The Army's required the RCV-L contenders to be under 10 tons.

It also uses so-called "rubber band tracks," which are single-piece rubberized units. These offer a variety of benefits over typical tracks made of up individual metallic links, including improved all-terrain mobility, higher running speeds, and just being quieter while on the move. Pratt Miller says that the EMAV can reach speeds up to 30 miles per hour.

As it stands now, the vehicle is capable of operating under the direct control of a human operator or in certain semi-autonomous modes, such as driving along a pre-planned route. The Army's goal is to improve the semi-autonomous functionality of these vehicles as time goes on and potentially even add fully autonomous capabilities.

The stated primary mission for the RCV-L is to be an unmanned reconnaissance vehicle, intended to scout ahead of Army units. The service also wants it to be "attritable," meaning that it is low cost enough that it could be employed on riskier operations where there is an increased possibility that it could be destroyed, which would preclude the use of a higher-end platform.

As such, the vehicle's current standard configuration includes a version of the M153 Common Remotely Operated Weapon Station II (CROWS II), which a soldier would operate. The M153 can be equipped with various kinds of weapons, including a .50 caliber M2 machine gun or a 40mm Mk 19 Mod 3 automatic grenade launcher. A subvariant, known as CROWS-J, adds in a Javelin anti-tank missile launcher. CROWS II also has electro-optical and infrared cameras, allowing it to function as a reconnaissance and surveillance system.