The Navy's Wants To Go Back To Flying The C-130 Hercules As Its Next Doomsday Plane

The U.S. Navy says it has determined that a modified C-130J-30 Hercules turboprop airlifter is the best available platform to provide airborne command and control support for America's nuclear deterrent forces, including relaying orders to carry out a nuclear strike or even remotely initiating the launch of intercontinental ballistic missiles from their silos. A fleet of E-6B Mercury jets, modified versions of the Boeing 707 airliner, that are commonly referred to as "doomsday planes," presently fulfill this mission. It's a role known as Take Charge and Move Out, or TACAMO. The E-6Bs had replaced an earlier EC-130Q aircraft just over 30 years ago. Naval Air Systems Command (NAVAIR) revealed the results of its so-called "analysis of alternatives" in a notice it issued on Dec. 18, 2020. That posting on the U.S. government's official contracting website beta.SAM.gov also announced the service's intent to acquire up to three C-130J-30s for TACAMO test purposes via a sole-source deal with Lockheed Martin, the aircraft's manufacturer.

USN A Navy EC-130Q TACAMO aircraft.

"The Analysis of Alternatives (AoA) results indicated that the four-engine, militarized C-130J-30 is optimally configured aircraft for performing the TACAMO mission," the contracting notice said. "The characteristics of this airframe also maximize the operational deployability of the assets to austere environments."

"The C-130 is currently extensively fielded within the Department of Defense, and deployed at various bases that create operation, training and logistics support synergies for TACAMO execution," it continued. "Lockheed Martin already has an established domestic production line that has the ability to produce test units for PMA271 [NAVAIR's Airborne Strategic Command, Control and Communications Program office] that will enable acceleration of the risk reduction and subsequent engineering and manufacturing development test program."

USAF A US Navy E-6B Mercury aircraft, which presently performed the TACAMO mission.

The C-130J is the latest model in the famous Hercules family, a large number of variants of which certainly do remain in widespread service across the U.S. military. The Navy itself operates a relatively small fleet of older C-130T cargo planes, some of which have received eight-bladed NP2000 propellers and associated engine upgrades in recent years. There is also now the lone C-130J, nicknamed Fat Albert, assigned to the service's Flight Demonstration Squadron, better known as the Blue Angels. The C-130J-30 is an extended length version of the standard C-130J that is 15 feet longer, overall. This increased "usable space (two more pallets of equipment) in the cargo compartment," according to the Lockheed Martin website.

USN A US Navy C-130T with the NP2000 propellers.

Christopher McGreevy A C-130J-30 of the California Air National Guard.

For a TACAMO-configured aircraft, this would provide important additional space for the extensive suite of secure communications equipment that the aircraft would need to carry out that mission, which you can read about more in these past War Zone pieces. In addition, the added room would help with the installation of the extremely long Very Low Frequency (VLF) antenna necessary for communicating with submerged ballistic missile submarines. These VLF antennas are essentially lengthy wires – just over five miles long in the case of the E-6B – that trail behind the aircraft. The plane then flies in a series of tight circles, causing the line to spiral down toward the surface for optimal performance. You can read more about how all this works in this previous War Zone story.

USAF An annotated image showing an E-6B aircraft with a red arrow pointing to the drogue at the end of the aircraft's VLF antenna, which is seen here in its stowed position.

TACAMO is an absolutely vital mission for ensuring the credibility of America's nuclear deterrent. It is part of a larger command and control infrastructure designed to make sure the U.S. government can launch a massive nuclear retaliatory strike no matter what the circumstances, even in the event of a surprise attack. It's perhaps not surprising on many levels that the Navy has determined that the C-130J-30 is the best available option for a new TACAMO aircraft. Since the first flight of the Hercules in 1954, the C-130 series has proven time and again to be an eminently adaptable platform. This has included various intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance types, multiple command post variants, and psychological warfare platforms, as well as the U.S. Air Force's famous AC-130 gunships. The spacious interior also makes it particularly well suited to the addition of roll-on/roll-off mission kits of various kinds, which you read more about in this War Zone piece. The Navy's first four TACAMO aircraft, which entered service in 1963, were actually conversions of C-130 airlifters originally destined for the Air Force. The service had supplemented these EC-130Gs with an additional eight EC-130Q aircraft by the end of the decade. At that time, these aircraft were only intended to act as airborne command and control centers to support ballistic missile submarine operations.

Alain Rioux via Wikimedia A US Navy EC-130Q TACAMO aircraft. The red-colored drogue at the end of the aircraft's VLF antenna, which is in the stowed position, is visible at the rear of the plane.