Watch A Super Hornet Launch Off A “Ski Jump” During Testing Aimed At The Indian Navy

It’s also worth noting that the Super Hornet’s progenitor, the F/A-18A/B Hornet, also undertook ski-jump tests during its initial development, although that wasn’t to satisfy potential Indian Navy requirements.

The Block III is the latest and most advanced version of the F/A-18E/F Super Hornet, offering longer range and reduced drag with conformal fuel tanks, an infrared search and track sensor, Advanced Cockpit System, signature reduction, and a 10,000+ hour life. You can read all about the Block III version here .

“The first successful and safe launch of the F/A-18 Super Hornet from a ski jump begins the validation process to operate effectively from Indian Navy aircraft carriers,” said Ankur Kanaglekar, head of India fighter sales at Boeing’s Defense, Space and Security division. “The F/A-18 Block III Super Hornet will not only provide superior warfighting capability to the Indian Navy but also create opportunities for cooperation in naval aviation between the United States and India.”

Boeing says it expects to deliver Block III-configured Super Hornets to the U.S. Navy in 2021 and, by 2024, one squadron within each carrier air wing should consist of Block III jets, either upgraded or new-build.

India, meanwhile, is looking to acquire 57 Multi-Role Carrier Borne Fighters (MRCBF), to serve aboard the Vikramaditya, and the future Vikrant. At the same time, Boeing is in the running to supply the Indian Air Force with another 110 new jets, under the Multi-Role Fighter Aircraft (MRFA), which could potentially be met by either the Super Hornet or an Indian-specific version of the F-15EX, an aircraft which we have looked at in detail in the past. Meanwhile, there could be a compelling case for the Indian Air Force and Indian Navy both to select the Super Hornet, with all the benefits that commonality and scalability would provide.

The Indian Navy previously rejected plans for a carrier-based version of the domestically designed Tejas, with complaints that the design was overweight and lacked range, though the development of that aircraft has continued, since then. In January, the prototype landed on and took off from the Vikramaditya for the first time.