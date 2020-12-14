This Navigator Aboard A Russian Il-76 Looks Like A TIE Fighter Pilot From Star Wars

The Russian Ministry of Defense has released an incredible image taken from inside the glazed nose of the Il-76 'Candid' cargo jet that looks as if it was a screen capture from inside an imperial fighter or bomber from Star Wars. The timing couldn't be better for such an image and the fact that the cockpit of the fictional bad-guy starfighters in Star Wars look so similar to the Il-76's navigator's compartment isn't really an accident.

Star Wars fans are entering into a dream-like golden era of space dogfighting action. Star Wars: Squadrons is a big hit. The videogame has finally put players right in the cockpit of their own X-Wing or TIE Fighter via virtual reality headsets. At the same time, the House of Mouse has announced the first Star Wars movie following the mess that was the sequel trilogy and it won't be about the cursed Skywalker family.

The original image: