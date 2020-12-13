Ramstein Air Base In Germany Experiences Potential Incoming Missile Scare

In a seemingly odd sequence of events today, The War Zone was made aware that Ramstein Air Base in Germany, America's massive central European military hub, alerted its personnel of a potential incoming missile strike. After the strike never materialized, the sprawling installation's command post put out a notice stating that "the missile launch was then assessed to be part of a training exercise" and wasn't deemed a threat to the base. You can read the entire message below: "Attention Team Ramstein, Today, the Ramstein Air Base Command Post was notified via an alert notification system of a real-world missile launch in the European theater. The Command Post followed proper procedure and provided timely and accurate notifications to personnel in the Kaiserslautern Military Community. The missile launch was then assessed to be part of a training exercise and not a threat to the KMC area. The situation is all clear. We’d like to thank our Command Post members for their quick response to ensure our people stay informed so they can take the proper safety precautions."

Google Earth Ramstein Air Base in Germany.

Still, we have no idea what early warning system triggered the alert. America's infrared early warning space-based sensing layer stares at the earth from many vantage points in orbit day and night. Historically, it provides the initial warning of a ballistic missile launch via detection of the missile's hot boost-phase plume. These satellites, especially the newer ones, can also detect far less obtuse infrared events, as well, including artillery fire, aircraft crashes, smaller missile shots, and even the launches of cruise missiles. There are also many radars scattered throughout the entire region that support the missile defense ecosystem as part of NATO's larger integrated air defense network. Furthermore, Ramstein is home of Headquarters Allied Air Command (HQ AC), which incorporates air and missile defense, and the space-based and radar early-warning information that the air defense network relies upon, into a major command and control nerve center.

Photo by Cynthia Vernat, HQ Allied Air Command Public Affairs Joint Force Air Component personnel execute Command and Control of Air Operations from the Situation Center at Ramstein Air Base.