DARPA's Gremlins Drones Were "Just Inches" From Successfully Being Recovered In Flight

"We made great strides in learning and responding to technological challenges between each of the three test flight deployments to date," said Wierzbanowski, the Gremlins Program Manager, said. "We were so close this time that I am confident that multiple airborne recoveries will be made in the next deployment. However, as with all flight testing, there are always real world uncertainties and challenges that have to be overcome."

Another round of flight tests is already scheduled to take place at Dugway in the Spring of 2021. DARPA's standing goal is to be able to eventually demonstrate the ability to recover four X-61As in mid-air in the space of 30 minutes.

A successful demonstration of the Gremlins concept could pave the way for exciting new operational capabilities for the U.S. military. Swarms of low-cost drones operating autonomously, or semi-autonomously, networked together could perform a wide array of missions. Individual drones in the swarm could carry various payloads, including various kinds of sensor packages, electronic warfare systems, or even small warheads, giving the entire group added flexibility. Swarms, by their very nature, present significant challenges to defenders, who can easily find themselves overwhelmed and unable to prioritize their response when presented with a large number of threats approaching simultaneously from multiple vectors.