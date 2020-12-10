Navy Creates New Warrant Officer Role To Operate Its Carrier-Based Tanker Drones

The U.S. Navy has announced that its Boeing MQ-25 Stingray unmanned aerial vehicles, which will provide aerial refueling from its aircraft carriers, will be operated by warrant officer with a new specialty designation — the Aerial Vehicle Operator. This comes as the flight-test program for the drone continues to make progress, with a first sortie recently flown with the refueling pod attached. The establishment of the new Air Vehicle Operator designator for Navy warrant officers was approved by Secretary of the Navy Kenneth J. Braithwaite on Dec. 9, 2020. The service says it plans to train around 450 warrants officers in the new AVO role over the next six to 10 years, across the W-1 through W-5 grades, and send them to the fleet. In the Navy, W-1 is the base Warrant Officer (WO) rank, while W-2 through W-5 are Chief Warrant Officer (CWO) ranks.

Boeing The MQ-25 Stingray during its first flight with a Cobham refueling pod under the wing.

“AVOs will start out operating the MQ-25 Stingray, the Navy’s first carrier-based unmanned aerial vehicle, which is expected to join the fleet with an initial operating capability in 2024,” explained Captain Christopher Wood, aviation officer community manager at the Bureau of Naval Personnel in Millington, Tennessee, in a Navy press release. “Unlike traditional Navy Chief Warrant Officers, the majority of these officers will be accessed much younger and trained along the lines of current Naval Aviators and Naval Flight Officers in the unrestricted designators,” Wood continued. “However, Naval Aviators and Naval Flight Officers require assignments that progress in tactical and leadership scope to be competitive for promotion, while warrant officer AVOs will be technical specialists and spend their careers as operators."

The move to designate drone operators as warrant officers was prompted by the fact that, as they progress along their career path, and move up the ranks, they will nevertheless remain technical specialists, undertaking continuous tours. The designator “fits the Navy’s model on how warrant grades are utilized,” the service confirmed. The warrant officer designator is normally used for highly skilled, single-track specialty officers. Over the next four to five years of this new training program, at least some MQ-25-qualified AVOs will be transferred from other air vehicle types, helping to build up the required knowledge base. Wood confirmed that the “first three to four deployments [will have] a mix of existing unrestricted line and new warrants making up the ready room.”

USN

The path for individuals to operating a Stingray from one of the Navy’s flattops will begin with Officer Candidate School in Newport, Rhode Island, where successful candidates will graduate as Warrant Officer Ones. At that point, they start basic flight training followed by advanced training on the MQ-25. They will receive the Navy’s prized “wings of gold” and the 737X designator after they complete basic training. Beginning in Fiscal Year 2022, the new AVO career will be open to “street-to-fleet” applicants as well as enlisted Sailors, who will then go through the selection process for Officer Candidate School. While AVOs will be responsible for the day-to-day flying operations of the Stingray fleet, their squadron bosses — commanding and executive officers, as well as department heads of MQ-25 squadrons — will consist of aviators and flight officers.

USN Navy Lieutenant Venus Savage conducts simulated MQ-25 operations at Boeing’s offices in St. Louis.