Russia Is Using Augmented Reality To Produce Its Su-57 Fighter

In the video seen directly below, for instance, we see an AR version of the Su-57’s main undercarriage overlaid on the appropriate real-world section of the center fuselage “barrel”. Also included are virtual cables and connectors, and the various internal rivets and attachment points, indicating where each item needs to be installed. An AR-created touchscreen menu allows the user to select different options, presumably to guide them through different stages of the complex production process, well as safety advice and other pertinent information.

In this scenario, the AR appears to work using QR codes attached to various major Su-57 assemblies that are then scanned by the technician. This in turn calls up the appropriate AR algorithm that overlays digitally generated imagery of the various subassemblies and components, showing the worker where the different parts go. Employing QR codes in this way is not new — indeed, they were first used to facilitate the production process in the automotive industry in Japan , back in the mid-1990s.

The two videos are dated March 24, 2020, but were posted to YouTube today and brought to our attention by The Dead District blog . They reveal how the Su-57 fighter jet assembly line at the United Aircraft Corporation’s Komsomolsk-on-Amur Aviation Plant, or KnAAZ, in Russia’s Far East region looks when viewed through an augmented reality (AR) compliant headset. AR technology provides an interactive experience of a real-world environment, with computer-generated perceptual information overlaid, providing the user with a combination of virtual and real objects.

Video has recently emerged showing workers on the production line for Russia’s Su-57 Felon new-generation fighter using augmented reality to assist with the assembly of the aircraft. While it is unclear whether the technology is already in use, or whether it’s still in development, it shows a hitherto unseen level of sophistication in the manufacturing process for the Felon.

A similar, albeit non-AR approach is used in the production of the U.S.-made F-35 Lightning II, in which an array of projectors shows technicians where to place screws and other fittings, in a process that you can watch here. Ultimately, both Russian and U.S. methods help ensure that the stealthy jets being built are finished to the highest possible standards. While it might not be such a big deal for a more conventional plane, mis-tapping a hole for a screw, or installing a screw or other fitting in the wrong hole, or slightly off-center, threatens to leave the surface of the aircraft not perfectly flush, in the process diminishing its low-observable characteristics. The War Zone has talked previously about these vital aspects of quality control, and the related assembly-line infrastructure, in this article.

Russian Ministry of Defense The second pre-production Su-57 takes shape on the production line at the Komsomolsk-on-Amur Aviation Plant.

In one part of the video, we also see the user interface, in the form of a visor-style headset, rather than the truly lightweight eyewear that is also now available in the AR realm. However, since production-line workers are often used to wearing some kind of goggles or safety glasses, then adding another layer of eyewear of this kind should not be a major inconvenience. The result should also bring the production line closer to a paperless working environment, with a reduced requirement for traditional instruction manuals and blueprints. While the video shows the visual aspect of this AR system, there is no reason why it couldn’t also provide the user synchronized auditory inputs, too.

YOUTUBE SCREENCAP The visor-style headset used to present augmented reality imagery.

It’s also worth noting that the way the videos have been made has resulted in some loss of accuracy in the way the virtual imagery is superimposed over the real-world environment. According to this explanation, this is due to the mismatch in calibration between the video camera relative to the projection display of the glasses. This is apparent, for example, in the sequence showing virtual rivets misaligned compared to their real-world locations. The same source contends that the videos likely show part of the “debugging of the assembly line” for the Su-57, noting that it was reported earlier this year that the line had been optimized to improve efficiency, “including the transfer of the alignment and delivery area from another workshop to the assembly workshop.” This suggests that the AR technologies seen here were perhaps used during this reconfiguration of the production line and are not necessarily a routine part of the assembly process.

YOUTUBE SCREENCAP A still from the video showing the purported mismatch in calibration, leaving the virtual rivets wrongly aligned.