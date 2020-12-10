One Of The Navy's First Female Submarine Officers May Be Headed To The Moon

Kayla Barron, a U.S. Navy Lieutenant Commander who was among the first female officers to serve onboard one of that service's submarines, is among a group of NASA astronauts who could be headed to the Moon as early as 2024. Of the other 17 astronauts who now make up what NASA is calling the Artemis Team, around half are or have served in the military. NASA announced the names of the astronauts selected for the Artemis Team on Dec. 9, 2020, on the occasion of the eighth National Space Council meeting, which took place at the Kennedy Space Center in Florida. NASA had first unveiled the overarching Artemis program, which is its new lunar exploration effort, in September.

NASA Kayla Barron wearing a spacesuit.

The goal is to send American astronauts to the Moon on the Artemis III mission in 2024, which will be the first time anyone has set foot on the lunar surface since Apollo 17 in 1972. Artemis I will be an uncrewed flight test of the Orion space capsule launched using the Space Launch System rocket, scheduled for 2021, while Artemis II will be a crewed flight test without a lunar landing, set to take place in 2022.