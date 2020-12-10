Marines Prove F-35C's Short Field Capabilities With First Arrested Landings At Austere Base

To better prepare for real-world EABO scenarios, a great deal of planning culminating in a unique training event at Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center (MCAGCC) Twentynine Palms in the Californian desert last week. Two of the squadron’s jets landed for the first time using the M-31 expeditionary arresting gear, which acts much like the arresting cable on an aircraft carrier. It enables Marine F-35Cs and F/A-18s to land on much smaller runways, which is especially important as the Marines continue to “pivot” to the Pacific theater.

EABO provides the Joint Force Maritime Component Commander (JFMCC) with sea denial options by using advanced bases to position and operate joint aircraft. All six functions of Marine aviation can be executed through the use of mobile and expeditionary EABs. By using all available basing options, Marine aviation can expand the reach and lethality of the joint force commander.”

Nested within other naval and joint concepts such as Joint Access and Maneuver in the Global Commons (JAM-GC) and Littoral Operations in a Contested Environment (LOCE), EABO sustains and advances the inside force’s ability to leverage the lethality of the outside force. The EABO concept is comprised of low-signature, mobile, relatively low-cost capabilities operating in expeditionary and temporary locations. These capabilities provide the joint force commander with the ability to target and strike the adversary while also making up the backbone of an active maritime defense-in-depth.

“EABO is a future naval operational concept that mitigates peer competitors’ anti-access/area-denial capability by creating a more survivable, resilient, and persistent forward-postured force. The EABO concept is designed to re-establish the force credibility required to have a deterrent effect. Using key maritime terrain in the vicinity of close and confined seas, EABO provides decision-makers with sea denial options that are coercive, but not escalatory.

The ability to operate as part of a Carrier Air Wing is a very important one and continues the long tradition of Marine squadrons operating from U.S. Navy aircraft carriers. VMFA-314’s sister squadron in MAG-11, VMFA-323, is currently deployed with Carrier Air Wing 17, making history with the last F/A-18C carrier deployment. Meanwhile, the “Black Knights” have been working toward operating the new aircraft in an expeditionary manner.

While the IOC milestone enables VMFA-314 to deploy its F-35Cs onto aircraft carriers, where they will be able to support combat operations as part of Carrier Air Wing 9, the unit hasn’t stopped there.

The “Black Knights” are used to making history. This was the first USMC squadron to receive the F-4B Phantom II back in 1961, and in 1982 it was the first operational squadron anywhere in the U.S. military to fly the F/A-18A/B “legacy” Hornet .

The squadron, known as the “Black Knights,” is based at Marine Corps Air Station Miramar , California, and is the first in the USMC to receive the F-35C.

While much has been written about the expeditionary capabilities of the U.S. Marine Corps’ F-35B short takeoff and vertical landing , or STOVL, version of the Joint Strike Fighter, Marine Fighter Attack Squadron 314, or VMFA-314, is adding short field and austere operations capabilities to its brand-new F-35C carrier-capable variants. Our correspondent James Deboer ventured out to Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center in 29 Palms to see the historic demonstration—which could have major impacts on USMC strategy and procurement—for himself. Here is this full report.

After nearly two decades of fighting insurgents in the Middle East, the Marine Corps is refocusing itself on fighting higher-end peer-state conflicts. This could demand the ability to hop from island to island in the western Pacific, where Marine Corps airpower and other forces would be able to disrupt the Chinese military's ability to defend their own territorial claims and to defeat U.S. forces by destroying well-established infrastructure that traditionally supports them in the region.

James Deboer A VMFA-314 F-35C trails the cable from its tailhook after recovering using the M-31 expeditionary arresting gear.

VMFA-314 is part of Marine Air Group 11, or MAG-11, which comprises all of the non-F-35B fixed-wing aircraft that the Marines operate on the west coast. Alongside several F/A-18 squadrons, the group operates a KC-130J squadron which is vital to the EABO concept. The KC-130Js of VMGR-352 “Raiders” give the other squadrons the ability to refuel and rearm on the ground, as well as providing the aerial refueling to give aircraft the extended range needed to operate over the vast Pacific Ocean.

James Deboer An F-35C maneuvers into position before plugging into a KC-130J tanker of VMGR-352 “Raiders.”

MAG-11 also includes the often-overlooked squadron known as MWSS-373. Marine Wing Support Squadrons like 373 are essential for expeditionary advanced base operations, as they provide all the ground equipment and personnel needed to make it all happen. MAG-11, and all the other Marine aircraft on the west coast, fall under the 3rd Marine Air Wing (3rd MAW), which is commanded by Major General Christopher J. Mahoney. Mahoney has over 5,000 hours of flight time in the A-6, F-5, F/A-18, and the F-35 and knows a thing or two about operating in the Pacific theater. He has deployed there several times and recently served as the Deputy Commander of Marine Forces Pacific as well as the Deputy Commander, United States Forces Japan.

USMC Major General Christopher J. Mahoney.

“We had a sanctuary up there [in the Middle East], Mahoney told The War Zone when asked about the shift to the Pacific from the Middle East. “They may be shooting at you but, you know, they weren’t getting me — at 1,000 feet per second, they’re not going there. We had to deliver ordnance very, very close to the guys on the ground. First, we had to make sure we did no harm and then we would start killing the people after that." “But now we’re in a different game, of once again penetrating a very formidable array of defensive threats and offensive threats, and then exploiting that penetration by either penetrating further or picking out the systems that we want to try and destroy, either destroying them kinetically or destroying them some other way with a third system or by other means." "So, here in the wing, we have grabbed on to the Commandant’s vision of force design into being able to move to first of all work inside that threat ring or bubble. We’re very close to threat systems, inside their kinematic range, inside their sensing range, inside their data range, and getting comfortable doing that, which means that you have to be able to sense them, then you have to be able to move if they have the ability to target you, and you have to be able to counter-punch or punch preemptively." "So, the EABO concept as part of that is about moving around, establishing a capability, sustaining that capability, and then moving again before you become a seductive target to somebody. That is what we’re moving toward with EABO.”

James Deboer