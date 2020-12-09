Israeli Offering Could Meet U.S. Navy's Requirements For A New Submarine Launched Drone

It's not clear what the diameter of the Ninox 103 is, but if the company's naming conventions hold true, then it should be around 103mm, or 4 inches, which would be too wide to fit inside a Navy three-inch signal launcher. A version of the Ninox 66 that could be submarine launched would fit, as 66mm is around 2.6 inches.

The ability for a submarine to launch a small quad-copter that only has 60 minutes of flying time might not seem like much, but it could provide valuable additional situational awareness for the boat's crew without having to surface and expose themselves. Additional drones acting as communications relays could help extend how far this surveillance coverage might be able to reach while still using line-of-sight links.

Between the relatively covert nature of deploying such a system, especially at night, combined with the unmanned aircraft's small size, it could also be difficult for an opponent to quickly detect that they are under surveillance or determine the drone's point of origin. For a submarine, the drone could also provide a way to help verify surface targets and their position before engaging them with a torpedo. Determining a firing solution for launching a torpedo is a complex process that you can read about in more detail in this past War Zone piece.

In fact, in November, the Navy disclosed that it had conducted just such an experiment in 2019 with an existing, unspecified submarine-launched drone. The Los Angeles class attack submarine USS Annapolis was used in the demonstration and launched the unmanned aircraft from periscope depth and was able to control it "out to tactically significant ranges — well beyond the line of sight," according to a presentation that Rear Admiral Dave Goggins, the Navy's Program Executive Officer for Submarines, gave during the annual symposium of the Naval Submarine League, which was held online this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“By doing so she [USS Annapolis] was able to target and conduct a rapid simulated torpedo attack against a participating surface ship, in case the [Independence class Littoral Combat Ship] USS Charleston, pretty much at near-maximum effective range of that torpedo, by flying that UAV to obtain a fire-point solution after gaining that initial sonar gain," Goggins continued.

"Consider a submarine-deployed unmanned aircraft as a flying periscope able to dramatically extend our submarines' organic sensor range, provide target-quality sensor data back to the submarine, or to a joint force capability, and enable Harpoon and Maritime Strike Tomahawk missile engagements," Navy Rear Admiral Blake Converse, Commander, Submarine Force, U.S. Pacific Fleet, said in a separate online talk as part of the Naval Submarine League symposium. "We are always working on tactic development exercises to enhance the performance of our existing submarine sensors and identify areas for improvement so that we can detect the adversary well before he sees us and we can shoot him first."