Chuck Yeager's Amazing Life Told Through The Airplanes He Flew

Brigadier General Charles E. “Chuck” Yeager, arguably the world’s most famous test pilot, has died at the age of 97. Tributes from far and wide have been paid to this World War II fighter ace and the first human to break the sound barrier, a feat that he achieved on October 14, 1947, at the controls of a Bell X-1 rocket plane. Yeager died yesterday in Los Angeles, California. His wife, Victoria Yeager, provided the following statement on Twitter:

While mankind's first supersonic flight will forever link Yeager with the X-1 in the public's collective imagination, The War Zone pays tribute to the legendary pilot by looking at some of the other defining aircraft that he flew during his unmatched flying career and uniquely colorful life.

USAF Yeager in the world-changing Bell X-1 "Glamorous Glennis."

Beechcraft AT-11 Kansan Aged 18, Yeager enlisted in the U.S. Army Air Corps — the precursor of the Air Force — in September 1941. Before being selected for pilot training, he served as a crew chief on the AT-11 Kansan, working as a technician on the aircrew trainer that was based on the popular civilian Beechcraft Model 18. It was onboard an AT-11 that Yeager got his first taste of flying and the airsickness he experienced sitting alongside the pilot made him, briefly, have second thoughts about a future career in the air.

San Diego Air and Space Museum The AT-11 Kansan was the standard U.S. Army bombing trainer in World War II.

Vultee BT-13 Valiant In July 1942, Yeager was selected for pilot training under the Flying Sergeant program, a wartime initiative to train more pilots more rapidly. After completing primary pilot training at Hemet, California, he began the basic syllabus in the BT-13 Valiant at Gardner Field in Taft, California. Advanced training followed at Luke Field, Arizona, where he earned his wings as an enlisted pilot as part of Class 43-C on March 10, 1943.

U.S. Air Force A BT-13 similar to those on which Yeager completed his basic pilot training.

Bell P-39 Airacobra Yeager’s first operational posting, as a non-commissioned flight officer, was to the 363rd Fighter Squadron at Tonopah Bombing and Gunnery Range, Nevada, in March 1943, flying the P-39 Airacobra, a tricky single-engine fighter that was generally unloved by the U.S. military. Yeager himself had a close call when his P-39 caught fire during a training flight, forcing him to bail out and fracturing his back in the process. When the 363rd moved to England in late 1943, the unit left its P-39s behind.

U.S. Air Force A P-39Q at Hamilton Army Airfield, California, in July 1943. This aircraft was assigned to the 357th Fighter Group, to which Yeager’s 363rd Fighter Squadron was attached.

North American P-51 Mustang Alongside the experimental X-1, the P-51 is probably the aircraft type best associated with Yeager — his P-51B was the first of a long line of aircraft he named Glamorous Glen(nis), after his future wife, Glennis Faye Dickhouse. Flying from Leiston, eastern England, Yeager experienced his first combat in the P-51B in February 1944 and he had claimed one Messerschmitt Bf 109 destroyed before being shot down himself on his eighth combat mission, on March 5, 1944. The story of Yeager evading capture and, with the aid of the French Resistance, joining up again with his unit in England is an epic one, that’s been described many times before.

U.S. National Archives Yeager back in the cockpit of a P-51 for an airshow appearance in 1986.

Yeager returned to combat in the improved P-51C that featured a “Malcolm Hood” — a bubble-type canopy that provided a much better all-round vision. However, the D-model Mustang was the classic Mustang model in World War II and it was on the P-51D that Yeager scored most of his kills — 12.5 in the air, including five Bf 109s that were downed on a single day, October 12, 1944, followed by four Focke-Wulf Fw 190s on November 27 the same year. He also shot down an example of the first operational jet fighter, a Messerschmitt Me 262, and damaged two more, in a single mission. Yeager flew his final combat mission in the European theater on January 15, 1945, for a total of 64 combat sorties.

U.S. Air Force Glamorous Glen III, Chuck Yeager’s P-51D during World War II.

Lockheed P-80A Shooting Star Back in the United States, Yeager became assistant maintenance officer in the Fighter Section of the Flight Test Division at Wright Field, Ohio, where his job was to conduct post-maintenance check flights, meaning he got to fly most of the fighters of the day. Yeager had his first chance to experience the performance of a jet aircraft for himself when he took to the air in a P-80A Shooting Star during service trials for America’s first operational jet fighter at California’s Muroc Army Air Field (the future Edwards Air Force Base), in September 1945.

U.S. Air Force A P-80A was the first jet-powered type that Yeager flew.

Bell XS-1 (X-1) The instinctive flying skills that Yeager had demonstrated at Wright Field saw him selected in June 1947 as the test pilot for the rocket-powered Bell XS-1, in America’s bid to break the sound barrier. Yeager joined the team at Muroc in July 1947, and, after three unpowered flights, he was at the controls of the XS-1, named Glamorous Glennis, for its first powered flight on August 29, hitting Mach 0.85 after being dropped from the belly of an adapted B-29 bomber. After battling with the little-known effects of turbulence and buffeting from shock-wave compression, Yeager’s eighth flight, on October 10, nearly ended in disaster, after he lost pitch control at Mach 0.997. Following modifications to the tailplane, Yeager was back in the cockpit for his historic supersonic flight of October 14, becoming “The Fastest Man Alive.”

USAF Yeager next to the Bell XS-1 that would make him one of the most famed aviators in history.

Mikoyan-Gurevich MiG-15 As an experimental test pilot at Edwards Air Force Base, Yeager was at the forefront of a golden age in flight testing and flew nearly all the experimental “X-planes” of the era, including the X-1A, X-3, X-4, and X-5. Just as exotic, however, was a MiG-15, the preeminent communist-bloc fighter jet of the period, an example of which had been provided by a North Korean defector. Between September and October 1953, Yeager was posted to Kadena Air Base in Okinawa, where he and Major Harold Collins completed a thorough evaluation of the Soviet jet, including taking it up to a height of more than 55,000 feet and diving it at its maximum speed of Mach 0.98.

U.S. Air Force The North Korean MiG-15 under armed guard at Kimpo, South Korea, before being transported to Okinawa for testing.

Bell X-1A As the follow-on to the pioneering X-1, the X-1A pushed the boundaries of speed further still, but test pilot Yeager met some major obstacles on the way. On December 12, 1953, Yeager took the rocket-powered X-1A to a speed of Mach 2.44, before cutting the engine. What Yeager experienced next was the phenomenon known as inertia coupling, which left the X-1A “snapping and rolling and spinning” around all three axes. Yeager was thrown around in the cockpit as the rocket plane dropped more than 50,000 feet but he managed to safely recover at 25,000 feet.