Watch Crew Eject From An Australian Super Hornet After An Aborted Takeoff

Two Royal Australian Air Force aviators ejected safely from their F/A-18F Super Hornet fighter jet after an aborted takeoff at RAAF Base Amberley today. Video and photos of the incident show that the jet came off the runway and seemed to have ended up with some damage to its nose gear.

The Super Hornet, which some sources have identified as serial number A44-223, was preparing to depart Amberley on a north-south axis on the afternoon of December 8, local time, when the accident occurred. It was reportedly the third aircraft within a group of around seven jets that were leaving for a training exercise. The Australian Department of Defense confirmed that both of the crew members are safe and that no other personnel were involved in the incident.