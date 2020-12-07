These Three Companies Will Build Drones To Carry The Air Force's "Skyborg" AI Computer Brain

"The value in this close partnership between AFRL and AFLCMC is becoming clear," Air Force Brigadier General Heather Pringle, head of the Air Force Research Laboratory (AFRL), added. "When we field proven technology faster it gives our warfighters the edge they need to win the day."

Generals White and Pringle together serve as the program leadership for Skyborg.

No details have been provided so far about the unmanned aircraft designs the three companies are now set to deliver to the Air Force to support the Skyborg tests. AFLCMC did describe them as "missionized prototypes with the ability to fly in experimentation events while teaming with manned aircraft."

Boeing's offering may well be related in some way to the loyal wingman-type design its Australian division is developing for the Royal Australian Air Force as part of that country's Airpower Teaming System (ATS) program. You can read more about that drone, a prototype of which is getting close to taking its first flight, in this past War Zone piece.