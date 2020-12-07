Flooding Threatens To Put New British Carrier Out Of Action For Six Months

A flooding incident aboard the British Royal Navy’s second Queen Elizabeth class aircraft carrier, HMS Prince of Wales, will reportedly prevent the warship from going to sea for at least six months. Repairing the damage will mean a delay for the carrier’s planned sailing to the United States, where it is due to carry out the Westlant 21 trials with the F-35B Lightning short takeoff and vertical landing fighter jet. The Sun newspaper was first to report today that the damage sustained in the October 16 incident will put the aircraft carrier out of action until spring 2021 at the earliest. The Royal Navy subsequently confirmed the incident had occurred but did not say how long it might take to make the necessary repairs.

“HMS Prince of Wales is alongside at HMNB [Her Majesty’s Naval Base] Portsmouth conducting repairs following a flood in an engine room,” a Royal Navy spokesperson told Naval Technology. “The ship’s company are getting ready to sail for further training and trials in 2021.” The flood reportedly occurred while the warship was in dock in Portsmouth, on the south coast of England. The warship’s hull was not breached in the latest incident, which is thought to have been the result of faulty pipework leading to a burst fire main — a system that supplies seawater to the fire hydrants to put out any blaze onboard the vessel.

Crown Copyright HMS Prince of Wales, left, alongside sister vessel HMS Queen Elizabeth, at HMNB Portsmouth.

The Sun has published a video, apparently taken by a member of the crew, showing serious flooding below decks. Footage includes water pouring down concrete stairs and submerging electrical cabinets. At one point in the video, a sailor remarks that an engine compartment is filled with at least three feet of water. “Thousands of gallons of seawater poured into an engine room and submerged electrical cabinets for over 24 hours,” the article states. The process of repairs, including checking miles of cables, “will take months” and is expected to cost “millions” of pounds. The damage is reported to have affected the ship’s high-voltage electrical system propulsion system, which consists of two Rolls-Royce Marine gas turbine alternators, and four diesel engines, providing a total power of around 110 megawatts. The website Save The Royal Navy provided the following analysis of how the October flooding may have damaged the aircraft carrier:

"Photos that emerged in October show compartments flooded quite deep in places. The QEC [Queen Elizabeth class] carriers are propelled by electric motors with high-voltage power supplied from diesels and gas turbine generators through a complex system of converters, switchboards and cabling. As warships have increasingly come to rely on electric propulsion, the hazards of high voltages can make damage control more complex and dangerous. Fortunately, the flood did not occur at sea with the engines running and the high-voltage system was probably not in use. However, if elements of the electrical system were submerged in saltwater then it will require stripping out and replacing which will be costly and time-consuming."

Crown Copyright Routine maintenance on one of HMS Prince of Wales’s diesel engines in the forward engine room.