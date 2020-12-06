This Video Of The Navy's Only Special Operations Helicopter Squadron In Action Is Nuts

After the shuttering of its sister squadron in 2016 , Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron 85 (HSC-85), the Firehawks, based out of Naval Air Station North Island in San Diego, is now the Navy's only dedicated special operations helicopter squadron. The unit belongs to the U.S. Naval Reserves, but incorporates reservists and active-duty personnel and flies the MH-60S "Sierra" version of the Seahawk helicopter . You can read all about HSC-85 and why the Navy has so few dedicated special operations helicopter assets, as well as how HSC-85 fits into the U.S. military's larger special operations aviation ecosystem, in this past feature of ours. Suffice it to say, HSC-85 is made up of seasoned Sailors and Naval Aviators and it remains a capable, if not niche asset, within Naval Air Forces' portfolio.

The Firehawks can execute a range of missions within their focus mission set, including firing a number of weapons to provide close air support, such as 'crowd-pleasing' miniguns and AGM-114 Hellfire missiles. Combat search and rescue and, of course, inserting and extracting special operations teams at sea and on land remains the unit's bread and butter. The video showcase below, which was posted on December 5th, 2020, gives us an incredibly exciting look at the Firehawks' exploits. It is packed with awesome footage, from raiding ships at sea to gunners billowing 7.62 ammunition out of fire-breathing miniguns, and so much more.

Check it out below: