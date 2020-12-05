Check Out This Military Sealift Command Supply Ship That Is Absolutely Draped In Rust

The Lewis and Clarke class dry cargo ship USNS Washington Chambers (T-AKE-11) pulled into San Diego Bay on Friday, December 4th looking remarkably worse for wear with the length of its hull and superstructure streaked with dark rust stains. The poor appearance of the ship, which was put into service less than ten a decade ago, is more evidence of a troubling trend across America's naval forces that has increasingly seen its vessels marred with 'running rust,' especially after particularly long deployments and generally extreme operations tempos.

We recently reported on the very rough outward appearance of the Arleigh Burke class destroyer USS Stout after its record-setting deployment, but the USNS Washington Chambers looks markedly worse. You can read about the various factors that are contributing to the depleted condition of U.S. naval vessels, as well as the Stout's own ordeal, in this recent piece of ours. Suffice to say, the fleet is being pushed to its limits, with no real end in sight. This has major downstream effects, including longer and more expensive maintenance periods, let alone the impacts on the crews that man the vessels themselves.

It isn't clear exactly everywhere USNS Washington Chambers has been or how long it has been away from home and under what circumstances, but these Military Sealift Command vessels, which provide and an absolutely essential lifeline to the combat ships they resupply, usually operate with much smaller crews compared to their mainline counterparts. This can make preventative maintenance all that much more challenging to accomplish.

USN USNS Washington Chambers completing sea trials in 2011.

The Military Sealift Command's fleet remains a potential weak-spot in America's naval strategy if the country had to sustain a conflict with a peer state adversary. You can read more about this issue here, here, and here. Regardless, it is troubling to see such a young and essential ship looking so rough as it pulls into port. Author's note: Hat tip to @warshipcam for this catch. Contact the author: tyler@thedrive.com