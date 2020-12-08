Two Navy Carriers Are About To Head Out On Grueling "Double Pump" Deployments

Ship spotters caught Theodore Roosevelt, as well as some of her escorts, leaving San Diego on Dec. 7, 2020. The carrier only returned to its homeport from its last deployment in July.

The Nimitz class aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt has left port ahead of its second operational deployment this year. The crew of its sister ship USS Dwight D. Eisenhower is also now preparing to head out again for the second time in the space of 12 months. These so-called "double pump" deployments come amid a surge in demand for aircraft carriers to support U.S. military operations around the world, but at a time when a significant number of America's flattops are tied up undergoing maintenance and major overhauls.

While this may seem like a relatively long span between deployments, it is short enough that the ship's crew remains largely certified to operate from its last cruise and will be able to skip a slate of exercises typically required before a carrier can head out again. Personnel entered a two-week quarantine period in November, a step to prevent potential outbreaks of COVID-19 on the ship, as happened aboard Theodore Roosevelt earlier this year, and are now set to conduct a sustainment exercise before beginning their next operational cruise, according to USNI News. “The Theodore Roosevelt Carrier Strike Group [TRCSG] is currently underway conducting operations in U.S. Third Fleet [area of responsibility]," Navy Commander Sean Robertson said in a statement to USNI News. "The strike group is a combat-ready national asset capable of both deterrence and offensive strike that provides our national command authority with flexible options, all domain access, and a visible forward presence." "TRCSG has maintained its readiness since it returned from deployment in July," he added. "It continues to train and perform together as a unit in order to be ready for any, and all, challenges."

USN A view from the deck of USS Theodore Roosevelt in October 2020.

Theodore Roosevelt's first deployment this year, which began in January, was hardly uneventful. As already noted, the ship was stricken by a major outbreak of COVID-19 among its crew, which killed one sailor and sickened hundreds more, forcing it to spend approximately two months in port in Guam. The situation eventually morphed into a major scandal, starting with the controversial decision to fire the ship's then-commanding officer, Captain Brett Crozier, who's warnings about the risks the outbreak posed to his crew had leaked to the press, and ultimately leading to the resignation of Acting Secretary of the Navy Thomas Modly. The crew of Eisenhower, which is homeported in Norfolk, Virginia, on the other side of the country and is presently sailing in the Atlantic, is also preparing for another deployment in the space of 12 months. That carrier left for its last cruise in January and returned home in August after primarily operating in the Middle East. The COVID-19 pandemic meant that the crew had spent seven months at sea without a port visit.

USN Activity on the deck of the USS Dwight D. Eisenhower, which is presently sailing in the Atlantic ahead of an operational deployment.

The Navy has, so far, declined to say where either carrier, and their associated strikes groups, might be headed for their next deployments. However, it seems very likely that Theodore Roosevelt will return to the Pacific region, where the Navy, as well as other branches of the U.S. military, has been stepping up exercises and other activities as a challenge to expanding Chinese movements. There has been a noticeably public uptick in the U.S. military presence around Taiwan, as well as on the island, in recent months as friction has grown between the government in Beijing and authorities in Taipei. There has also been an increase in American military activities in and around the disputed South China Sea. In July, the Navy notably sent two aircraft carrier strike groups together into that body of water for the first time in six years.