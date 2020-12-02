Russia’s Okhotnik Unmanned Combat Air Vehicle Tests Air-To-Air Missiles: Report

Russia’s Okhotnik unmanned combat air vehicle (UCAV) has reportedly been flight-tested with air-to-air missiles for the first time. While details remain limited, if true, this could be a significant development for the flying-wing "strike drone," which Russia hopes to have in service as early as 2024. The recent series of weapons trials apparently saw the unmanned aircraft used in a “fighter-interceptor role” and were reported by Russia’s state-run media outlet RIA Novosti. The outlet said that the tests had taken place over the Ashuluk training range in southwestern Russia.

“From the airstrip of the military airfield of the Russian Aerospace Forces’ Combat Training and Combat Application Center at the Ashuluk training range, the Okhotnik performed several flights with functional simulators of guided air-to-air missiles,” a source within Russia's “military-industrial complex,” told RIA Novosti. “In the combat version [of the drone], such missiles are designed to destroy other aircraft.” The use of the Ashuluk range for these reported missile trials is not a surprise. Located around 80 miles north of Astrakhan in Russia's southwestern region, this complex is operated by the 185th Combat Training and Combat Application Center, the only Russian unit of its kind, which is tasked with operational and tactics training for fighters and air defense units. The training is intended to closely approximate combat conditions, including “enemy” (aggressor) aircraft, air defense, and electronic warfare elements.

YOUTUBE SCREENCAP An Okhotnik UCAV during earlier testing. The jet-powered, 20-ton drone has previously been flying from Akhtubinsk.

The Okhotnik was said to have been outfitted with simulated air-to-air missiles (AAMs): inert weapons with both infrared and radar-homing seeker heads but without engines and warheads. This indicates that the tests did not involve any live missile launches. The report also doesn't say if any live or simulated aerial targets were used in the testing and, if so, how the appropriate targeting information was obtained by the Okhotnik. The RIA Novosti piece doesn’t specify what types of missiles were involved in the reported tests, either. It did mention that they included infrared and radar-homing types, which could point to the drone having carried both short-range and medium-to-long-range AAMs. With the Okhotnik still in the early phase of its evaluation, any missile armament likely comprised types that are already in the inventory or at least at an advanced stage of development. Russia’s primary close-combat AAMs at present are the R-73 and R-74M family and the country is also working on the K-74M2 dogfighting missile, which is intended for deployment from the internal “quick launch” weapons bays of the Su-57 Felon fighter jet. The K-74M2, which features a lock-on after launch (LOAL) mode, beginning its flight under inertial control before achieving an in-flight lock-on, would be a suitable candidate for internal carriage by the Okhotnik.

Anton Novodereshkin/TASS A display of AAMs from the Vympel company comprising, from bottom to top: a gray launch rail, an R-77, an R-74M, and an apparent new design tailored for internal carriage.