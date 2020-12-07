These Bizarre Pods Are America's Keys To Mastering Aerial Warfare In The Infrared Spectrum

When it comes to military aviation, infrared signatures, and being able to accurately measure them, are extremely important. This is especially true when it comes to developing new infrared seekers for missiles and other infrared sensors, as well as countermeasures to those threats. While a certain amount of testing can be done to support these kinds of efforts using ground-based signature measurement systems and development installations, some of which are incredibly complex, there is also a major need to be able to perform this kind of work in the air. For this purpose, the branches of the U.S. military employ a variety of very unusual-looking, obscure, and highly-specialized pods that carry mixtures of infrared seekers, cameras, and other sensors. These systems can look as much like a mechanized bug's eye as a piece of high-end test equipment. At the time of writing, U.S. Navy's Naval Air Systems Command (NAVAIR) maintains two podded systems, the Airborne Turret Infrared Measurement System III (ATIMS III) and the Threat Infrared Generic Emulation Radiometer (TIGER). The U.S. Air Force's 96th Test Wing has at least four more podded systems that support aerial infrared testing, the Beam Approach Seeker Evaluation System (BASES), the Calibrated IR/visible/UV Ground and Airborne Radiometric Spectrometer (CIGARS), the Supersonic Airborne Tri-Gimbal Infrared System (SATIRS), and the Spectral/Spatial Airborne Radiometric Infrared System (SARIS). All three of these are primarily intended for use on high-performance tactical aircraft, such as Navy F/A-18 Hornets and Air Force F-15 Eagles. The U.S. Army also employs additional systems designed to be mounted on helicopters for this kind of aerial infrared signature measurement work.

ATMIS III is the latest generation of a system that dates back to at least the 1970s. At that time, the main platform configured to carry it was the Douglas A-3 Skywarrior, which was originally designed in the late 1940s and early 1950s as a carrier-based bomber capable of carrying nuclear weapons. Variants subsequently went on to serve as tankers and intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance platforms, as well as in various test and evaluation roles.

USN An NRA-3B Skywarrior, a heavily modified RA-3B reconnaissance variant reconfigured to support test and evaluation activities, at Point Mugu Naval Air Station in California in 1982.

In a 1975 master's thesis from the California State University at Northridge, Michael Edward Laub, then also an employee at the Navy's Pacific Missile Test Center (PMTC), explained the procedure for a typical sortie involving an ATIMS-equipped A-3 in the context of a test he had participated in involving an F-4 Phantom fighter jet fitted with a Countermeasures Airborne Infrared III (CAIR III) infrared jammer:

The ATIMS system requires two operators (See Figure 5). Initially the acquisition operator locates the target. In this case the target was the CAIR III configured aircraft. The acquisition operator follows the target until the tracking operators [sic] takes over. The tracking operator follows the target with much more precision than the acquisition operator. This precision is required in order to make the IR measurements. The acquisition and tracking operators both view the IR target from their own video monitor. When the tracking mirror is aligned properly, the image of the target is reflected onto a beam splitter. A visible signal is directed to a TV camera and the output from this camera supplies the video required by the acquisition and tracking operators. Visible information is also directed to the lens of a film camera. The IR signal is directed to a radiometer spectrometer. To collect data, the IR target is acquired and tracked by the two operators. When IR recordings are desired, the film camera and 14-track recorder are simultaneously activated. Timing information is fed to and recorded by the film camera and 14-track recorder. This is so that the visible IR records can be correlated during data reduction.

CSU Northridge

This certainly got the job done, but it was also a relatively large and cumbersome arrangement, as evidenced by the need for two separate operators. The individuals tasked with analyzing the information it gathered also had to manually match the infrared data with the processed images from the wet film cameras. In addition, Laub's thesis notes that a different plane had to carry a Special Instrumentation Pod (SIP) with more cameras and recording equipment, as well as an infrared seeker, to collect additional data regarding how the output from the CAIR III jammer might directly impact the guidance system in a heat-seeking missile.

CSU Northridge

CSU Northridge

As such, the Navy subsequently acquired a podded system, the ATIMS II, that a tactical jet, such as an F-4 Phantom, could carry. The ATIMS II pod had an articulating turret with the various cameras and sensors installed that a single operator could point at the desired target. In addition, the system offered greater overall flexibility, as it could be installed and removed from an aircraft much more readily than the original ATIMS equipment on an A-3.

USN via eBay A low-quality scan of a picture showing an F-4J Phantom belonging to the Pacific Missile Test Center carrying the ATIMS II pod.

In the 1980s, the Navy acquired ATIMS III. The actual pod for this generation of the system has also been referred to as the Airborne Infrared Countermeasure Evaluation System (AICES). This system is still in use and is much more capable than its predecessors. The sensor turret that the pod carries can hold up to four different infrared seeker types at once. It's also equipped with one middle wavelength infrared (MWIR) imager and three visual spectrum video cameras, as well as a laser rangefinder.

USN An annotated composite image providing a breakdown of the different systems in the ATIMS III pod's turret. The larger image shows a US Air Force F-15D carrying the pod and flying alongside a Navy F/A-18 Hornet firing decoy flares.

ATIMS III can be carried on a pylon with the turret facing forward or backward, allowing it to best cover the desired aspect range on a target aircraft during a particular test. It is also a highly modular and adaptable design that can gather much more extensive data on a target's infrared signature and how countermeasures, such as infrared jammers or decoy flares, might affect different seeker types. It can be used to test how well new kinds of infrared seekers or sensors spot and track potential targets and how they are impacted by different atmospheric conditions, as well. It's unclear what the exact data recording system was on the original ATIMS III design, but by this point, it is entirely digital. In 2010, Ampex Data Systems Corporation announced it would "provide a set of four miniR 700 solid-state recorder systems to capture the full spectrum of infrared data measured by the pod" as part of an upgrade program for AICES. The company's press release at the time also indicated that ATIMS III could push at least some of the collected data straight to individuals on the ground via data-link. Though ATIMS III remains a Navy program, it is most often seen mounted on Air Force F-15D aircraft. Though we don't know for sure, this likely has to do with the size and weight of the pod. Eagles have been routinely employed over the years to carry out-sized payloads, both operationally and in support of various tests. It's worth noting that NASA also maintains a small fleet of F-15s that often carry large test pods, including some of the pods mentioned in this piece, as well as other large or unusually shaped test fixtures. When it comes to ATIMS III, the Navy and the Air Force also utilize this pod in support of U.S. allies, including members of NATO, to help with their test and evaluation requirements regarding infrared countermeasures. The other pod that the Navy maintains for aerial infrared testing purposes is TIGER. Unlike ATIMS III, this system is designed for more general aerial infrared signature measurement of fixed-wing and rotary-wing aircraft, as well as decoy flares.

USN An annotated composite image providing a breakdown of the different systems in the TIGER pod's turret. The background image shows it under the wing of a US Navy F/A-18 Hornet.

While ATIMS III only has one MWIR imager, TIGER carries three MWIR cameras, as well as a long-wavelength infrared (LWIR) one. It also has a separate infrared tracking camera and an MWIR spectrometer, along with three visual spectrum video cameras and a laser rangefinder. The addition of the spectrometer means that TIGER can not only gather data about the infrared signiture of the aircraft or flare being recorded, but also how the infrared radiation from those test subjects interacts with the surrounding environment. This enables the pod to gather data on how hot an object is, temperature-wise, as well information about how that heat is distributed across it and how the resulting infrared signature might fluctuate under different environmental conditions and at extended distances. TIGER is most commonly seen carried by Navy F/A-18 Hornets, but there are also pictures of Air Force and NASA F-15Ds carrying it. As with ATIMS III, this pod can also be carried with the turret end forward or backward, providing the best possible coverage during the test sortie at hand.

USN An F/A-18 Hornet belonging to Air Test and Evaluation Squadron 30 (VX-30) carrying a TIGER pod.

In 2003, photographer Brian Lockett, who runs a website called the Goleta Air And Space Museum, caught one Air Force F-15D flying out of Edwards Air Force Base in California carrying both the TIGER and ATIMS III pods simultaneously. He was kind enough to share some of these pictures with us for this piece. An aircraft hauling both of these pods at once would be able to gather a wide array of infrared data in a single sortie.

Brian Lockett/Goleta Air And Space Museum The F-15D seen in 2003 carrying TIGER under its right wing and ATIMS III under its left wing. Another tubular test fixture, likely housing an infrared seeker, is also seen attached to one of the missile rails on the side of the pylon holding the ATIMS III pod.

Brian Lockett/Goleta Air And Space Museum

Readily available details about the Air Force's BASES, CIGARS, and SATIRS are limited, but their general capabilities sound very similar to those of ATIMS III and TIGER. A company called Southern Research developed both BASES and SATIRS and its website says that it "has a well-established history in the development of airborne pods that began with a development effort for an Infrared (IR) signature measurement pod for the U.S. Air Force at Eglin Air Force Base in 1972." This would have been the same general era as the original ATIMS system. "Originally designed as a fixed-pointing pod to carry Infrared seekers being tested, this pod evolved into a significantly more complex system featuring multiple imaging sensors and a steerable turret," Southern Research's site continues. "As seeker and sensor technology improved, SR worked in conjunction with the U.S. Air Force in developing several variants of this pod with upgraded sensors and improved multi-axis turrets."

via DSIAC An infrared image of an F-16 as viewed through SATIRS