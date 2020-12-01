Let's Talk About Remote-Controlled Gun Turrets And The Killing Of Iran's Top Nuclear Scientist

A senior Iranian official has now claimed that Israel killed top nuclear scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh last week using a gun in either a remote-controlled or entirely automated mount on a pickup truck and that no actual human assassins were involved. No hard evidence has been provided to substantiate this assertion, which sounds like it was ripped straight from the 1997 action movie The Jackal, but it's not entirely implausible. In July, an Israeli company unveiled a man-portable gun turret that it says can scan for and lock on to targets automatically and then be fired by an operator using a wireless, tablet-like device. Ali Shamkhani, a General in Iran's powerful Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) who serves as Secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council, made the claim during the funeral procession for Fakhrizadeh earlier today. Iran's semi-official Fars news agency, which has ties to the IRGC, appears to have first reported these details about the purported remote assassination yesterday. The attack that killed the Iranian nuclear scientist, himself an IRGC officer and who U.S. and Israeli intelligence have assessed to have been in charge of Iranian nuclear weapons development efforts for decades, took place in the city of Absard, less than 50 miles east of the Iranian capital Tehran, on Nov. 27. You can read more about what was known at that time in The War Zone's initial reporting on this incident.

"The enemy used a completely new method, style, and professional and specialized way to succeed in reaching its goal," Shamkhani subsequently declared at Fakhrizadeh's funeral.

IRNA IRGC General Ali Shamkhani, Secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council.

Per Shamkhani's remarks and Fars' report from Sunday, as well as other news stories from Iranian outlets, Fakhrizadeh was headed with his wife for a weekend in Absard at the time of the attack. The black Nissan sedan they were driving in was part of a four-vehicle convoy. Shortly after the convoy made a turn, an electronically-controlled gun turret located inside a parked blue Nissan pickup truck shot at the sedan carrying Fakhrizadeh. The car came to a stop and the scientist is said to have gotten out, apparently unaware that the sounds he heard of objects hitting the vehicle were actually gunfire.

The gun then continued to fire, with bullets hitting Fakhrizadeh in the side and back, including at least one that left his spine severed, according to Fars. A bodyguard, who may have also been in the car, tried to save him by jumping on top of him and was also wounded, per the report. The pickup truck then exploded.