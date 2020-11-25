Oil Tanker In Red Sea Struck In Mine Attack With Similarities To Past Iranian Strikes

All of this comes just days after the Houthis targeted a facility belonging to the Saudi Aramco oil company in Jeddah, another city on Saudi Arabia's Red Sea coast further to the north of the Shuqaiq Steam Power Plant. The Yemeni rebels claimed that the strike involved a previously unknown ground-launched cruise missile, potentially related to an earlier Iranian-supplied design. The Houthis have been launching various kinds of cruise and ballistic missiles, as well as unmanned "suicide drones" at targets in Saudi Arabia for years now.

At the same time, Saudi Arabia's monarchy appears to be finding itself under increasing pressure from President Donald Trump's Administration in the United States to normalize relations with Israel. The country's foreign minister, Faisal bin Farhan Al-Saud, has denied that Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman secretly met with Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, as well as Yossi Cohen, the director of the Israeli intelligence agency Mossad, in the Red Sea coastal resort town of Neom, much further to the north, over the weekend. The Crown Prince, also referred to simply as MBS, did meet with U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo in Neom.

This is part of a larger U.S. government push that has already seen the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain sign their own deals with Israel and that is also aimed, in no small part, at further isolating Iran. Attacking ships in and around the Bab Al Mandab Strait would certainly be one way for the regime in Tehran, either directly or via proxies, such as the Houthis, to apply its own pressure in response.

If nothing else, the attack on Agrari underscores that the very real threats to commercial shipping in the Red Sea that the Houthis and their Iranian partners pose and how both parties might further escalate things if they feel sufficiently pushed to action by other geopolitical developments in the region.

