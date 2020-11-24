U.S. Navy Denies Russian Warship Forced Its Destroyer Out Of Disputed Pacific Waters

Russia says that the crew aboard the Udaloy class destroyer Admiral Vinogradov, which has been involved in at least one near-collision in recent years, threatened to use a “ramming maneuver” as it ejected the U.S. Navy's Arleigh Burke class destroyer USS John S. McCain from what it claims are its territorial waters in the Peter the Great Gulf in Sea of Japan. The U.S. 7th Fleet has confirmed that the Navy ship was conducting a rare so-called Freedom of Navigation Patrol, or FONOP, to challenge Russia's "excessive maritime claims" in the area, but denies it was forced to leave. The Russian Ministry of Defense said that the apparent altercation between Admiral Vinogradov and John S. McCain occurred at 06:17 AM Moscow time, or 03:17 AM GMT, on Nov. 24, 2020, in the Peter the Great Gulf, according to state-run media outlet TASS. This body of water extends from Russia’s border with North Korea to Cape Povorotny on the Sea of Japan in Russia’s Far East. Lying on the gulf is Vladivostok, the largest city in the region and home to the headquarters of the Russian Navy’s Pacific Fleet.

Russian authorities claim that the American destroyer sailed across the country's maritime border and continued for approximately two kilometers, or just under 1.25 miles, before the Russian Navy's warship arrived to block it from proceeding any further.

“The Pacific Fleet’s Admiral Vinogradov anti-submarine destroyer used an international communication channel to warn the foreign vessel that such actions were unacceptable and the violator could be forced out of the country’s territorial waters in a ramming maneuver," the Russian Ministry of Defense's statement said. "After the warming was issued and the Admiral Vinogradov changed its course, the USS John S. McCain destroyer returned to international waters."

U.S. Navy/Mass Communications Specialist 2nd Class Jason R. Zalasky The destroyer Admiral Vinogradov underway while conducting operations in the Gulf of Aden in 2009.

U.S. Navy/Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Markus Castaneda The USS John S. McCain transits through Peter the Great Bay while conducting routine underway operations.

According to TASS, the Russian Ministry of Defense said the John S. McCain did not make subsequent attempts to re-enter Russia’s territorial waters, but added that the Russian Pacific Fleet’s Steregushchy class corvette Sovershenny had also been dispatched to the area. The U.S. Navy’s 7th Fleet issued a swift rebuttal of the Russian claims, with spokesperson Lieutenant Joe Keiley telling The War Zone: “The Russian Federation’s statement about this mission is false. USS John S. McCain was not 'expelled' from any nation’s territory. McCain conducted this FONOP [freedom of navigation operation] in accordance with international law and continued to conduct normal operations in international waters," Keiley said. "The operation reflects our commitment to uphold freedom of navigation and lawful uses of the sea as a principle, and the United States will never bow in intimidation or be coerced into accepting illegitimate maritime claims, such as those made by the Russian Federation." It's worth noting that the Navy, as well as U.S. military aircraft from various branches of the U.S. military, routinely conduct FONOPs and otherwise challenge Chinese territorial claims in the Pacific, especially in the South China Sea and the Taiwan Strait. Activities targeting Russian claims are far less common, but there has been a notable uptick in such operations this year, including Air Force bomber sorties into the Sea of Okhotsk, which is surrounded on three sides by Russian territory.

U.S. Navy/Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Markus Castaneda Ensign James Bateman scans the horizon utilizing the ‘big eyes’ while standing watch on the bridge wing as the USS John S. McCain conducts routine underway operations.

The 7th Fleet's Public Affair Office subsequently published a longer statement online reiterated that the John S. McCain was asserting its navigational rights and freedoms legally in the vicinity of Peter the Great Bay and also pointed to Russia’s “excessive maritime claims" in the region. The point of contention, as far as the U.S. government is concerned, relates to maritime claims that date back to 1984, when the Soviet Union, also referred to by the acronym USSR, declared a system of "straight baselines" along its coasts, staking claims to certain bodies of water, such as the Peter the Great Bay, as "internal" to the country's sovereign borders. The 7th Fleet's statement goes on to explain in more detail the objection American officials have with the maritime claims regarding the Peter the Great Bay, as well as the practical measures that are undertaken to uphold international law, which you can read in full below:

“This 106-nautical mile (nm) closing line is inconsistent with the rules of international law as reflected in the Law of the Sea Convention to enclose the waters of a bay. By drawing this closing line, the U.S.S.R. attempted to claim more internal waters — and territorial sea farther from shore — than it is entitled to claim under international law. Russia has continued the U.S.S.R. claim. By conducting this operation, the United States demonstrated that these waters are not Russia’s territorial sea and that the United States does not acquiesce in Russia’s claim that Peter the Great is a 'historic bay' under international law." “U.S. forces operate in the Indo-Pacific region on a daily basis, as they have for more than a century. They routinely operate in close coordination with like-minded allies and partners who share our commitment to uphold a free and open international order that promotes security and prosperity. All of our operations are designed to be conducted in accordance with international law and demonstrate that the United States will fly, sail, and operate wherever international law allows — regardless of the location of excessive maritime claims and regardless of current events." “The international law of the sea as reflected in the 1982 Law of the Sea Convention provides for certain rights and freedoms and other lawful uses of the sea to all nations. The United States upholds these rights and freedoms as a matter of principle to preserve the freedom of the seas that is critical to global security, stability, and prosperity. As long as some countries continue to assert maritime claims that are inconsistent with international law as reflected in the 1982 Law of the Sea Convention and that purport to restrict unlawfully the rights and freedoms enjoyed by all States, the United States will continue to defend the rights and freedoms of the sea guaranteed to all."