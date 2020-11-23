Watch An F-35 Drop A B61 Nuclear Bomb In This First-Ever Declassified Video

Integration on the F-16C/D Viper is still planned, in part to support NATO nuclear sharing commitments, as well. With Germany now set to buy F/A-18E/Fs to replace its Panavia Tornados, which it, as well as Italy, has used in the dual-capable role, adding the B61-12 to the Super Hornet's arsenal is now on the agenda, as well.

The exact schedule for integrating the B61-12 onto any of these aircraft may be somewhat moot, at least in the near term, given that the Air Force does not expect to receive the first production B61-12s until 2022. The National Nuclear Security Administration, which is responsible for overseeing U.S. nuclear weapons production and the sustainment of the country's nuclear stockpile, announced in 2019 that its delivery plans for this bomb, as well as upgraded W88 ALT 370 warheads for the Navy's Trident D5 submarine-launched ballistic missiles, had been significantly delayed after it was discovered that a commercially sourced component did not meet its strict reliably requirements.

Sourcing replacements for those parts, each one of which cost just $5, is expected to cost $850 million. This is all on top of previous delays and cost increases with regards to the B61-12, each one of which is set to cost more than its literal weight in gold.

Sandia, together with Los Alamos and the Air Force, are clearly making good progress in ensuring that whenever the first B61-12s do enter service, the Air Force's F-35As will be able to carry them, if the call to do so ever comes.

Contact the author: joe@thedrive.com