The A-10 Warthog Demo Team Executed A Huge Flare Dump To End Its Air Show Season

Check it out from inside the Warthog's cockpit at this Instagram link here.

If you are wondering what those flares cost, we have the answer for you in this past special feature.

It was quite a way to say goodbye. Having spent some time with these teams in years past, the experience of traveling the country, and even beyond, as ambassadors for their perspective fast-jet communities, and for the Air Force overall, is an absolutely amazing experience. Getting something akin to the 'movie star' treatment wherever they go is also a nice perk, as well.

While the Thunderbirds and the Blue Angels definitely get the most attention, the solo tactical jet demo teams are, in a way, a bit more relatable and even approachable than their higher-profile counterparts. When it comes to recruitment, a young person may see becoming a Thunderbird as a pipe dream, but flying or maintaining a 'gray' Warthog or Viper, that's more realistic. In addition, these teams not only cost a fraction of what the big demo squadrons cost to sustain, but they also touch areas where those big teams rarely, if ever, visit. They are also made up of front-line crews flying front-line jets. They can be tasked into combat operations very quickly if need be. And of course, the pilots would be getting the hours and the jets would be in the air even if the teams didn't exist.

Overall, they are an incredible value to the Air Force.

Regardless, congrats to the 'Hog demo team for completing their highly irregular season. Hell of a way to go out guys!

Contact the author: Tyler@thedrive.com