Check Out These Stunning Images Of All Four Air Force Tactical Demo Team Jets In Formation

With a crazy air show season coming to an end, the solo demo teams joined up on a C-130 for a rare and spectacular photo session.

ByTyler Rogoway
Demo Teams: A Special Formation Flight
Joint Base Langley-Eustis—Public Domain
Tyler RogowayView Tyler Rogoway's Articles

The weirdest air show season in memory is wrapping up and all four of the Air Force's tactical jet demonstration teams have converged on Southern Florida for the Fort Lauderdale Air Show that will run from November 21st through the 22nd. Prior to the weekend's festivities, the teams set a little time aside for one heck of a photo mission, joining up behind a C-130 flying off the Sunshine State's coast. With an A-10, F-16, F-22, and F-35 in tow, the quartet posed for dramatic images by flying different formation configurations behind and around the 'Herky Bird." The rare photo flight resulted in some extremely high-impact and gorgeous shots. 



U.S. Air Force photo by Lt. Sam Eckholm
U.S. Air Force photo by Lt. Sam Eckholm
U.S. Air Force photo by Lt. Sam Eckholm
U.S. Air Force photo by Lt. Sam Eckholm
U.S. Air Force photo by Lt. Sam Eckholm
U.S. Air Force photo by Lt. Sam Eckholm
U.S. Air Force photo by Lt. Sam Eckholm
U.S. Air Force photo by Lt. Sam Eckholm

The Fort Lauderdale Air Show will mark the end of the season for some of the teams, while others have just an appearance or two left in this bizarre season. We can only hope that next year will be a better one for the air show community, and for the world, for that matter!

Great job to the Air Force's tactical jet demo teams for capturing these amazing shots.

A big thanks to Ryan Chan (@ryankakiuchan)  for the heads up on the images!

Contact the author: Tyler@thedrive.com

