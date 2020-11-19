Everything We Know About The United Kingdom's Big New Defense Spending Plan

The U.K. government has announced plans for a major increase in defense spending , adding a projected total of nearly $22 billion to the budget over the next four years. Details about the complete plan are still emerging, but Prime Minister Boris Johnson and the U.K. Ministry of Defense have said that the additional funding will help support the acquisition of a new class of warships, known as the Type 32, and the development of the Tempest stealth fighter , as well as the creation of a new dedicated Space Command and National Cyber Force, among other lines of effort.

Prime Minister Johnson made an initial statement to the U.K. Parliament's House of Commons regarding the defense spending plan on Nov. 19, 2020, and the U.K. Ministry of Defense issued its own statement on the same day. It's worth noting that this additional funding is on top of a previous commitment to add $2 billion more to the country's defense budget, with the combined planned increase being approximately $24.1 billion through 2024. The United Kingdom's total defense spending across this period is expected to be just under $253.3 billion. This will also keep the United Kingdom well above the defense spending target set out for members of the NATO alliance, which is two percent of a country's gross domestic product.

"For decades, British governments have trimmed and cheese-pared our defense budget and if we go on like this, we risk waking up to discover that our armed forces – the pride of Britain – have fallen below the minimum threshold of viability, and once lost, they could never be regained," Johnson told Members of Parliament in the House of Commons. "That outcome would not only be craven, it would jeopardize the security of the British people, amounting to a dereliction of duty for any Prime Minister. So I refused to vindicate any pessimistic forecasters there have been by taking up the scalpel yet again."

So far, details about exactly how the extra defense funds will get used are limited, but here is a basic breakdown of what we know so far:

Commits the United Kingdom to buy an unspecified number of Type 32 warships, the exact design and capabilities of which are presently unknown.

Will help fund the continued construction of the planned eight Type 26 and five Type 31 frigates for the Royal Navy.

Will help pay for the "future solid support ships that will supply our Carrier Strike Group" and new multi-role research vessels.

Adds approximately $1.98 billion for research and development efforts across the U.K. military.

This includes additional funds for the United Kingdom's Future Air Combat System (FCAS) effort, which includes the Tempest stealth fighter, and should not be confused with the Franco-German effort of the same name.

Prime Minister Johnson specifically highlighted drone swarm technology, directed energy weapons, developments in artificial intelligence, and improved networking for U.K. armed forces as other areas of focus that could receive additional funding.

Pays for the creation of a new U.K. Space Command.

This Space Command will oversee the first launch of a U.K. satellite onboard a U.K. rocket from a site in Scotland, which is scheduled to take occur in 2022.

Includes funding for a dedicated National Cyber Force to be operated in cooperation between the Ministry of Defense and the country's General Communications Headquarters (GCHQ), which is analogous to the U.S. National Security Agency (NSA).

Funds the establishment of a new Artificial Intelligence Center for the U.K. armed forces.

Help create up to 10,000 jobs in the U.K. defense sector each year over the next four years.

While there is clearly still much to learn about the U.K. government's plans for this defense spending plus-up, this list is already notable in a number of ways.

The announcement of plans to buy new Type 32 warships are particularly interesting. It's unclear if this nomenclature reflects some kind of relationship to the Type 31 class, which will be variants of the Babcock Group's Arrowhead 140 frigate design, itself derived from the Danish Iver Huitfeldt class. It is possible that these ships may be an improved, more capable subvariant of the Type 31.