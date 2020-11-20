Check Out These Navy Special Operators Deploying An Underwater Scout Drone

U.S. special operators recently participated in an exercise in Sweden with members of that country's armed forces and Home Guard, which involved a variety of assets in the air, on the ground, and at sea. This included the deployment and recovery of an unmanned underwater vehicle from a small Zodiak that itself was deployed by one of the U.S. Navy's stealthy Combatant Craft Medium special operations boats. The drone enables maritime special operations forces to scout out areas to safely come ashore, hunt for mines and other hazards, and otherwise collect important data about what's going on underneath the waves.

U.S. Special Operations Command Europe (SOCEUR) did not say where the various components of the exercise took place specifically, but the maritime portion involved training in the Baltic Sea near the Swedish city of Karlskrona on Nov. 6, 2020. In addition to the underwater drone, which is a member of the Iver family, and the Combatant Craft Medium (CCM), Swedish Navy Visby class stealth corvettes, as well as the support ship HSwMS Trosso and various other smaller watercraft, also took part.

USN US Navy special operators work with an Iver drone during the recent exercise in Sweden. The stern of the Combatant Craft Medium is visible at the right.

There was also an air assault component to the training that involved U.S. Air Force CV-22B Osprey tilt-rotor, MC-130J Commando II special operations tanker-transport aircraft, and F-15E Strike Eagle combat jets, as well as Swedish Air Force Gripen fighters and C-130 Hercules transport planes. The MC-130Js and F-15Es may have been from contingents that deployed to Denmark earlier this month as part of a separate exercise in the Baltic region that also included Dutch, Danish, and Belgian forces. "This exercise provides the opportunity to train with SOF [special operations forces] partners, as well as U.S. and Swedish conventional forces across all warfighting functions and domains. This allows us to train how we will fight, while also highlighting the credibility and capability of our combined forces," Air Force Nathan Owendoff, head of the 352nd Special Operations Wing based in the United Kingdom and the commander of the Joint Special Operations Task Force that went to Sweden for the exercise, said in a statement. "The additive benefit is the critical value of building trust and strengthening relationships between commanders, element leaders, and special operations forces across multiple echelons."

USN A US Navy Combatant Craft Medium (CCM), in the foreground, sails with a Swedish Navy rigid-hull inflatable boat during the recent exercise.

When it comes to training like you fight, the Baltic is an extremely important area for U.S. special operations and conventional forces to train in. It is a relatively small, but immensely strategic body of water that would be highly contested in any major conflict in the region, especially by Russia, for which it is a critical route between its warm water ports at one end and the North Sea at the other. Special operations forces on both sides of such a conflict could be called upon to conduct raids on small islands and critical coastal infrastructure, search for potential hazards ahead of larger, conventional forces, and otherwise perform various reconnaissance and intelligence gathering missions. Stealthy special operations boats, such as the Navy's CCMs, would be important tools to support any of those activities, but the use of underwater drones, such as the Ivers, would offer additional, more discreet means of doing so, especially in areas where the exact location and composition of enemy defenders might not be entirely clear. We don't know the exact configuration of the Iver that Navy special operators employed during the recent exercise in Sweden, but it appears to be an Iver3-series type, one of the latest generations of the design. OceanServer, now a division of L3Harris, introduced its first Iver models more than 15 years ago. The torpedo-shaped unmanned underwater vehicle (UUV), which has a single shrouded propeller at the rear, is made up of modular sections that make it easier to tailor its capabilities to a user's specific mission requirements. OceanServer's website says that Iver3s are typically between six and seven feet long and are generally under 100 pounds, depending on the configuration. The weight and other factors also impact its endurance, which the company says is between eight and 14 hours with the drone cruising along at around two and a half knots.

