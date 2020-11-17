Back to reality, fast-boat interceptors have remained a critical tool for taking down drug runners trying to race their contraband onto a country's shores. They often work with other assets, including helicopters, to better execute a successful bust.

As technology has evolved and the cartels have invested into enhanced capabilities that can, in some cases, outpace law enforcement's own equipment, relying on airborne assets has become even more critical, as has acquiring ever more powerful interceptor boats. Spain's Customs Surveillance Service has an array of interceptor boats of various sizes and capabilities that concentrates heavily on drug interdiction.

The scourge of drug smuggling into Spain has resulted in a remarkable shift in recent years from the common use of fast boats, which is still very much a thing, to the appearance of large narco-submarines packed with cocaine. Up until 2019, this type of craft was a staple of smuggling in the Americas, not Europe, but that has since changed. While speed is certainly important for intercepting these hard to detect semi-submerged assets, actionable intelligence, and military-like sea control and anti-submarine capabilities have become more important.

Regardless, the video certainly shows that the Spanish Customs Surveillance Service's fast-boat teams certainly mean business and are not shy about getting a possible smuggler's attention, let alone stopping them dead in the water via using their own vessel as an impact weapon.

