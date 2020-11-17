Russia To Establish Naval Base Capable Of Supporting Nuclear-Powered Ships In Sudan

Russian President Vladimir Putin has signed off on a plan to establish a Russian naval logistics and support base in the East African country of Sudan. This will be the country's first official military base on the continent since the fall of the Soviet Union and only its second formal naval facility abroad, the other being Tartus in Syria. The Sudanese base will offer a valuable additional location for Russian Navy warships to stop and resupply, as well as perform maintenance.

Putin's order, which was posted on Russia's Official Internet Portal of Legal Information, is dated Nov. 16, 2020. Russia's Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin had approved a draft agreement regarding the base on Nov. 6. The base facilities will reportedly be constructed near the Sudanese Navy's main base at Flamingo Bay, which is situated just north of Port Sudan, the country's main port city on the Red Sea.

Google Maps A map showing the general location of Port Sudan on the Red Sea, a very plausible location for the future Russian naval base in Sudan.

Google Earth A satellite image showing the very spartan facilities at Flamingo Bay, just north of Port Sudan, where the Sudanese Navy has an existing base.

The draft deal that Mishustin signed off on did say that what Russia is officially calling a logistics center will have 300 personnel assigned to it and will have berthing space for up four warships at a time. It's not clear from the reports what kinds of vessels the base will be able to accommodate, but it will be able to host "naval ships with a nuclear propulsion system on condition of observing nuclear and environmental safety norms." There are also reports that Russian air defense and electronic warfare systems may be deployed to protect the site.

"The Sudanese side has the right to use the mooring area upon agreement with the authorized body of the Russian side," the draft document says, as well. This could indicate that the deal is also intended, at least in part, to help Sudan modernize its own naval facilities at Flamingo Bay. The planned base also sounds very similar in form and function to the Russian Navy's base in Tartus, Syria, especially as it existed prior to Russia's intervention in that country in 2015. That facility was also relatively small and intended to provide a place for Russian warships to stop and replenish and make certain repairs. In the past five years, however, it has seen significant expansion as the Kremlin's involvement in Syria has grown.

Google Earth A satellite image of the port at Tartus, Syria, where Russia has its only overseas naval base at present.