Laser Weapons: Separating Fact From Fiction

So, let's just start with the power scaling piece. Then, if you're just making stuff bigger and bigger, you also need more electrical power and you need more thermal management systems. So, continuing to push the electrical efficiency of these systems higher and higher will become important to minimize the demands on the power employing systems. But now, let's say you've achieved this power. If you want to reach a longer range, it means that your beam is going to propagate through the atmosphere for a longer distance, and you have to be able to maintain the aim point, right? So you're tracking and your line-of-sight stabilization has to keep improving.

And then, the atmosphere will begin to distort the laser beam, depending on the type of atmosphere you're in, if you're in a highly turbulent atmosphere or... It's actually turbulence that's the biggest problem, because what it does is... so think about when you're looking down a hot road and you see the heat waves coming off the road that distort the mountain or the car that's coming down the road... So, those kinds of heatwaves are variations in the atmosphere that are bending the light that's coming to your eyes.

Say, it's one o'clock in the afternoon, you're driving through Arizona, you're on a two-lane highway, and off in the distance, there's this car coming at you, but it looks like there's water... the car's image is distorted, etcetera, all the light that's coming to you, to your eye is being distorted by all these heat waves that are coming off the road. And those are things we call variations of the index of refraction of the atmosphere. Well, similarly, if you try to propagate a laser beam through that, it would also be distorted and wouldn't be able to image very well to the target. So, to a lesser degree, if you're trying to go farther and farther in range, variations in the atmosphere begin to break up or distort the laser beam, and make it harder and harder to focus.

So, being able to do that atmospheric compensation piece, which is known as adaptive optics, so there's technology that's been developed, but is still maturing where you need to be able to measure the distortion in the atmosphere and then compensate for it, so that the beam propagates through the atmosphere and focuses tightly on to a target.