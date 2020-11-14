Bunker Talk: Let's Chat About All The Stories We Did And Didn't Cover This Week
We can talk about "indestructible" WWII heroes, data-fused night vision goggles, foreign policy, presidential vehicles—you know, no big whoop!
ByTyler RogwayNovember 14, 2020
Welcome to Bunker Talk. This is a weekend open discussion post for the best commenting crew on the net, in which we can chat about all the stuff that went on this week that we didn't cover. We can also talk about the stuff we did. In other words, it's literally an off-topic thread.
The Bunker doors are swinging open.
Discuss!
Contact the author: Tyler@thedrive.com
Don't forget to sign upYour Email Address
MORE TO READ
- RELATEDThe Youngest World War II Medal Of Honor Recipient Threw Himself On Two Grenades And Lived"Indestructible" Jack Lucas' selfless actions saved three other Marines during the Battle of Iwo Jima. Now he is getting a destroyer named after him.READ NOW
- RELATEDNorthrop Grumman's Plan To Replace The MQ-9 Reaper With Stealthy Autonomous DronesWe talk to Northrop Grumman Vice President Richard Sullivan about what his company has potentially in store for the Air Force's MQ-Next tender.READ NOW
- RELATEDThe View Through The Army's New Night Vision Goggles Looks Straight Out Of A Video GameThe goggles help soldiers see more clearly at night, can pipe in video from other optics, and provide important data like a mini heads-up display.READ NOW
- RELATEDThe Army Has Officially Selected The Navy's SM-6 Missile To Be Used In A Strike RoleA ground-launched SM-6 could become one of the Army's most versatile weapons.READ NOW
- RELATEDPutin Reveals Existence Of New Nuclear Command BunkerRussia already has two very large bunker complexes built underneath mountains, including one housing a key nuclear doomsday command system.READ NOW