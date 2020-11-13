The Secret Service Has A New Chevy Suburban Presidential Limousine

AP An example of the existing fleet of armored Suburbans that cart the President around is seen as Trump returns to Mar-a-Largo in West Palm Beach on Nov. 29, 2019,

The use of the large sport utility vehicles for transporting the President and Vice President began in the early 2000s. Now they are a largely interchangeable staple, along with iconic Beast limousines, for many of POTUS' and VPOTUS' trips.

Prior to the arrival of this new vehicle, these highly modified Suburbans were based on the tenth generation of the big family hauler. The production run of those vehicles ended in 2014. The new one that has been popping up from time-to-time in recent months is based on the 11th generation, which just ended its production run in 2020. As such, it seems that it was time for an upgrade.

White House President Trump gives a thumbs-up through the thick bullet-proof glass on one of the current generation Presidential Suburban limos during his time at Walter Reid Hospital while getting treated for COVID-19.

The Presidential Suburban in question is somewhat of a rare breed even before its modifications. It is a 2500 HD model, with heavy-duty running gear. The Drive's Caleb Jacobs told The War Zone that "Chevy actually discontinued the Suburban HD a few years back and even then, it was only available to fleet and military consumers. The vehicle shown here is based on the previous-gen Suburban though there have been rumors an updated model may be coming for the 2021 model year." Obviously, the Secret Service has the funding and a mandate to get the configurations they need, and the heavy running gear is necessary to support the thousands of pounds of additional armor, communications, defensive systems, and other electronics that are installed during the vehicle's conversion. Chevy is also fully aware of the high-level exposure the Presidential Motorcade gives its products. So, I think it is safe to say that the Secret Service will get what it wants, regardless of the state of a vehicle's commercial production. The Tweet below includes a picture showing Vice President Pence getting out of one of the Suburbans at Joint Base Andrews. Note the gold Presidential seal embedded in the door: