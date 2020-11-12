The View Through The Army's New Night Vision Goggles Looks Straight Out Of A Video Game

The U.S. Army is in the process of fielding a new, advanced set of night vision goggles that features impressive additional sensor fusion and other capabilities that look straight out of a first-person shooter video game. The service recently released a video showing soldiers training with the goggles that offers a very good look at how they not only improve an individual's ability to see at night, but also gives them valuable additional information about what's going on around them on the battlefield.

The footage comes from a weapons qualification event that members of the Army's 3rd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division took part in earlier in the month. The brigade is based at Schofield Barracks on the island of Oahu in Hawaii. The soldiers used the new googles, known as the Enhanced Night Vision Goggle-Binocular (ENVG-B) to engage targets on a training range using M4 carbines also equipped with the Family of Weapon Sights-Individual (FWS-I), a new compact thermal optic.

You can watch the entire video of the training below. The clip that shows what the user sees when looking through the ENVG-B comes at the very end, at around 6:56 in the runtime.