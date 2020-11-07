Bunker Talk: Hurry Up And Wait Edition
Relax, have some laughs, shoot the shit.
What a rollercoaster ride it has been this week. I'm sure we could all blow off a little steam at this point! I sure could. We had a bit of a quieter week content-wise, because, well, how can we compete with this news story?!
Also, regardless of who you voted for, you have to be proud of the huge number of Americans who took the time to participate in the democratic process during this election cycle. Amazing turnout! Last but not least, a huge thanks to all those who are working so hard to process all of our votes. Many do so because they are patriots, not for any paycheck at all.
That being said, welcome to Bunker Talk. This is a weekend open discussion post for the best commenting crew on the net, in which we can chat about all the stuff that went on this week that we didn't cover. We can also talk about the stuff we did. In other words, it's literally an off-topic thread.
The Bunker doors are swinging open.
Discuss!
Contact the author: Tyler@thedrive.com
- RELATEDWas The Secret RQ-180 Stealth Drone Really Photographed Over The Mojave Desert?A very interesting image may provide our first glimpse of the shadowy RQ-180 or of a ghost from the past.READ NOW
- RELATEDNew Images Of Chinese Bomber Carrying Huge Mystery Missile Point To Hypersonic CapabilityNewly visible details further indicate that China is developing an air-launched hypersonic weapon, one that may be air-breathing.READ NOW
- RELATEDBoeing Just Sold The Superyacht You Didn't Even Know They OwnedThe 151-foot Daedalus was used by the embattled planemaker to entertain customers, executives, and other VIPs.READ NOW
- RELATEDHow Israel Got This MiG-21 That Sean Connery Posed Next To Was Like A Real-Life Bond MovieThe Israeli Air Force eventually got its hands on a prized MiG-21 fighter, which was then secretly tested in the United States.READ NOW
- RELATEDNavy's Next Attack Submarine Will Be Wider And Based On The New Columbia Class Missile BoatsThe SSN(X) design will be wider than the present Virginia class, offering improved capabilities and increased stealthiness underwater.READ NOW