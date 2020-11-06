British Army Apache Gunship's 30mm Cannon Accidentally Fires During Maintenance

The British Army is investigating the apparent accidental discharge of the 30mm M230 automatic cannon on one of its AH-64D Apache gunship helicopters while it was undergoing repairs earlier today. There are no reports, so far, of any damage or injuries as a result of the incident, but there is a search underway for any remains of the shell, which was thankfully an inert practice type. The incident reportedly took place at Wattisham Flying Station in Suffolk on Nov. 6, 2020. The AH-64D in question had returned to this base the day before after experiencing a malfunction with the gun during live-fire training. As such, it had been loaded with practice rounds, which have solid projectiles, rather than high-explosive or high-explosive-incendiary shells.

"We are aware of an incident at Wattisham Flying Station which is being investigated," a British Army spokesperson told Sky News.

Crown Copyright A British Army Apache fires its M230 gun during an exercise in 2016.