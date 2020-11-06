New images have emerged of what looks to be a Chinese H-6N missile carrier aircraft carrying an outsized missile underneath its fuselage. Though more detail is now visible, the general shape and size of the apparent missile are very similar, if not identical to the one seen in another video that appeared on social media last month. The features that we can now see further point to a hypersonic design, which could potentially be air-breathing and nuclear-capable. Still captures from a video showing the heavily burdened H-6N first appeared on Twitter on Nov. 5, 2020. They came from a clip that had been posted on the Chinese social network Weibo, but which appears to have been subsequently taken down.

The payload under the aircraft is the same general length as the one seen in the video footage from October and reasonable estimates put it at around 40 feet in length, or about one third the length of the H-6N. The nose section, which strongly appears to be some kind of hypersonic vehicle, has visible fins and a nose with a flattened shape.

In the War Zone's analysis of the first video from October, we noted that the shape was very broadly reminiscent of what we had seen of the unpowered hypersonic boost-glide vehicle that sits on top of the DF-17 missile, referred to in the past as the DF-ZF, which China first showed off publicly at a major parade in Beijing last year. That same event was the public debut of the H-6N, which is designed to carry very large payloads, including missiles and drones, semi-recessed on the bottom of its fuselage. The H-6N is an evolution of the H-6K cruise missile carrier aircraft, which is a derivative of the Soviet-era Tu-16 Badger bomber.

Chinese Internet DF-17s on parade in 2019.

From what can be seen in the stills from the new clip, there is also the possibility that what we're seeing actually a very large, high-speed, air-breathing design of some kind. Certain features look broadly similar to an experimental hypersonic research vehicle called the Jia Geng No. 1, pictures of which first emerged last year. The Jia Geng No. 1, which Xiamen University Aerospace Academy developed together with Beijing Lingkong Tianxing Technology Company, Limited, ostensibly for hypersonic research purposes, is reportedly just under 30 feet long, which would make it shorter than whatever the H-6Ns have been carrying. This same general shape has been seen in other air-breathing hypersonic research vehicles, such as NASA's X-43, as well as weapon designs, such as the Soviet Union's Kh-90, which never entered service.

Xiamen University

Chinese Internet

Chinese Internet

NASA A NASA B-52 bomber carries the X-43A experimental hypersonic vehicle during a flight test.

Public Domain A prototype of the Soviet Kh-90 missile.

There had been some speculation previously that the Jia Geng No. 1 could itself be a prototype of or test article supporting the development of a large air-breathing hypersonic weapon. Though the H-6Ns in the two videos we have seen now very much appear to be carrying missiles of some kind, it is also worth noting that this aircraft would present a very viable launch platform for outsized flight test vehicles, hypersonic and otherwise, for general aerospace research and development purposes, similar to how the U.S. Air Force and NASA have used B-52 bombers over the years. Whatever the case, the vehicle at the front of this missile looks very different from a traditional ballistic missile warhead, even a maneuvering type, such as the one on China's DF-21D medium-range ballistic missile (MRBM), which is thought to have anti-ship capabilities. There have been reports of an air-launched DF-21D being in development since at least 2017. The U.S. military has also said that the Chinese are developing an air-launched ballistic missile, which it has referred to as the CH-AS-X-13, but it's unclear if this is the same as the purported air-launched DF-21D.

CCTV A screengrab of a video showing the launch of a DF-21D missile.

The locations where these videos were shot may hold additional clues. In the screengrabs from the new video, it's not clear whether the aircraft was taking off or landing at the time or where the footage was shot. The previous video of an H-6N carrying a very large weapon, which appeared online in October, was subsequently geolocated to Neixiang Air Base, home of the People's Liberation Army Air Force's (PLAAF) 106th Brigade. There are high trees visible in the background of that footage that look broadly similar to the ones seen in the new clip. As such, it is possible that the two videos were shot in the same general area, but from different angles.